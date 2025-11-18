T-Mobile Tuesday perks aren't just for T-Mobile: Metro has an exclusive freebie of its own

TL;DR Metro customers get an exclusive T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie this week, offering a purple Metro-branded baking set with measuring cups and spatulas.

The offer must be claimed by tomorrow at 4:59am ET and redeemed in-store at a Metro location by November 19, with one set allowed per account.

No major universal T-Mobile Tuesdays promos are available this week, just smaller discounts at select restaurants, gas stations, and more.

T-Mobile Tuesdays might not be quite as exciting as it used to be, but there are still some pretty cool freebies from time to time. This can include big things like free MLB.TV season passes , or smaller things like discounts at certain restaurants and the like. Occasionally, there will also be physical gifts. While these T-Mobile freebies are often available to both Metro and T-Mobile customers, every once in a while, Metro gets an exclusive offer of its own. That day is today, as first spotted by lilijana1225 via Reddit

The item in question is a set that includes measuring cups and baking spatulas just in time for all your holiday baking needs. As you’d guess, the set has Metro logos and features a purple color scheme instead of T-Mobile’s familiar pink color scheme.

To get in on today’s freebie, you’ll need to claim the offer either today or tomorrow and head to your nearest Metro location to redeem the offer before closing on November 19. While some users might still use the Metro app, be aware that you’ll want to log into the T-Life app, as some users are only finding it there.

There’s only one set allowed per account, and you have until tomorrow at 4:59am ET to claim your item. Unfortunately, if you don’t have a Metro location nearby, you are out of luck, as you can’t redeem the offer online or via T-Mobile directly.

If you are curious if there are any other good T-Mobile Tuesday promos that are available for both Metro and T-Mobile customers, the answer is not really. In general, this seems to be a slower week with smaller discounts at places like Popeyes, Shell, or Pizza Hut.

