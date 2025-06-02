T-Mobile is giving away Slurpees, burgers, wings, and a $90K prize for its 9th birthday bash

T-Mobile is known for its T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies and giveaways, cell network coverage, and tempting deals . The third-largest wireless carrier in the US is turning nine, and it’s celebrating the occasion with a “Thankiversary” celebration that gives T-Mobile customers plenty of free food offers, fuel perks, $5 movie tickets, and a chance to enter a giveaway of nine prizes.

Starting tomorrow, June 3, 2025, T-Mobile customers, including Metro by T-Mobile and small business customers, can find these offers in the T-Life and Metro app as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays:

One free large 7-Eleven Slurpee drink One free Whopper Jr. with a $1 Burger King purchase Buy one, get one 10-piece chicken wings at Wingstop Buy one, get one baked good at Cinnabon A discount of $0.25 per gallon (up to 20 gallons) of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards program $5 movie ticket for “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” through Atom Tickets $5 movie ticket for “F1 The Movie” through Atom Tickets, on June 24

It’s not immediately clear if all of these perks and offers will be available to all customers, or if users will see a selection of these and need to choose one. These go live “starting tomorrow,” so there’s a chance that the perks become available in rotation to all users. We’ve asked T-Mobile for clarification on this, and we’ll update our article when we hear back from them.