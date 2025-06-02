Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
T-Mobile is giving away Slurpees, burgers, wings, and a $90K prize for its 9th birthday bash
2 hours ago
- Starting June 3, T-Mobile customers can claim freebies like Slurpees, Whopper Jr. meals, discounted gas, and $5 movie tickets as part of the company’s “Thankiversary” promotion.
- Customers can also enter a giveaway to win one of nine grand prizes, such as $90K cash, a dream vacation, a Honda Prologue SUV, Pixel phones with service plans, and more.
- T-Mobile and Metro customers must frequently check the T-Life or Metro app for offer availability.
T-Mobile is known for its T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies and giveaways, cell network coverage, and tempting deals. The third-largest wireless carrier in the US is turning nine, and it’s celebrating the occasion with a “Thankiversary” celebration that gives T-Mobile customers plenty of free food offers, fuel perks, $5 movie tickets, and a chance to enter a giveaway of nine prizes.
Starting tomorrow, June 3, 2025, T-Mobile customers, including Metro by T-Mobile and small business customers, can find these offers in the T-Life and Metro app as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays:
- One free large 7-Eleven Slurpee drink
- One free Whopper Jr. with a $1 Burger King purchase
- Buy one, get one 10-piece chicken wings at Wingstop
- Buy one, get one baked good at Cinnabon
- A discount of $0.25 per gallon (up to 20 gallons) of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards program
- $5 movie ticket for “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” through Atom Tickets
- $5 movie ticket for “F1 The Movie” through Atom Tickets, on June 24
It’s not immediately clear if all of these perks and offers will be available to all customers, or if users will see a selection of these and need to choose one. These go live “starting tomorrow,” so there’s a chance that the perks become available in rotation to all users. We’ve asked T-Mobile for clarification on this, and we’ll update our article when we hear back from them.
If that’s not enough, T-Mobile customers can also enter a giveaway to win one of nine prizes, including $90,000 in cash, a dream vacation, a new 2025 Honda Prologue SUV, four Pixel 9a’s with a year full of T-Mobile service for them, a year of Whopper Sandwiches or Wingstop wings, and more.
Finally, starting June 10, customers can also enter a giveaway for a chance to win VIP tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and even an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
What’s the catch, you ask? For now, there doesn’t seem to be any obvious catch. You must be a T-Mobile customer and regularly check the T-Life app on Android or iOS to see when the perk and giveaway go live. More terms and conditions should become available once those particular perks go live.