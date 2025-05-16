T-Mobile is giving out $5 tickets to the latest Mission Impossible movie, here's how to get it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR On May 20, 2025, T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer users a $5 ticket for “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” via the T-Life app.

The discount is redeemable through Atom and may include waived fees. Even IMAX screenings might be eligible.

Additional perks include a $5 off coupon for Qdoba, a free Auntie Anne’s pretzel, and entry into a Motorola Razr giveaway.

T-Mobile’s wildly popular loyalty program, T-Mobile Tuesdays, sure gets loyal T-Mobile users excited with the occasional freebies like mini-tote bags and $0.01 chicken tenders. The latest T-Mobile Tuesday deal is one of the better ones, though, offering users the chance to catch the latest Mission Impossible movie in theaters for just $5.

As spotted by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile users will be able to grab a ticket for the latest Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning movie for just $5 through the T-Life app, this coming Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The report notes that the offer is redeemed via Atom, a third-party ticket seller, which could waive all the fees associated with ordering the ticket if it follows the same pattern as past ticket offers. This means you’d end up paying $5 and relevant taxes, with a lower probability of hidden platform fees. The banner doesn’t state this, but the report mentions that even IMAX screenings are eligible for the coupon, which would be great if it pans out!

In addition to the movie ticket, T-Mobile users will also be able to get a $5 discount coupon to Qdoba, a free original pretzel at Auntie Anne’s, and even enter a giveaway for a Motorola Razr bundle. All of this combined makes this T-Mobile Tuesday deal one of the better ones since its inception, adding a cherry on top for users who snagged a great T-Mobile plan.

The $5 movie ticket and the rest of the offers will be available through the T-Life app on Android and iOS on May 20, 2025, so be sure to log in to the app on that day. The movie itself will release in theaters on May 23, 2025.

