T-Mobile is sunsetting the Tuesdays app and integrating it into a new one

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will sunset the standalone Tuesdays app and integrate into a new one called T Life.

The T Life app will include the usual T-Mobile Tuesdays event but also include other features.

There’s no announced timeline for the rollout of the new app.

Since 2016, T-Mobile subscribers have been using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to access weekly deals and offers. Eventually, Metro by T-Mobile subscribers joined in on the fun. However, the Tuesdays app will be sunsetted and incorporated into a new one called T Life.

The T-Mobile T Life app will apparently house the Tuesdays event as well as “access to benefits and more ways to connect with what’s important.” T-Mobile’s announcement on this (which appears in the latest iteration of the Tuesdays app) affirms the T Life app will be available to both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile users.

Although the company doesn’t give a strict timeline for the rollout of this change, it does mention that the Tuesdays app will automatically update to the T Life app as soon as it’s available. In other words, you don’t need to do anything if your app is set to auto-update.

This change does make a lot of sense. The Tuesdays app has now become a lot larger than its original iteration. There are year-long deals and offers in there, as well as news about your service. Ostensibly, T-Mobile is making this change to encourage subscribers to check the app more than just once a week on Tuesday mornings.

The announcement in the Tuesdays app (see photo above) gives us a sneak peek at what the T Life app might look like. A “Global” category gives a map showing the location of a SyncUP Kids Watch, and another section shows the status of a T-Mobile 5G Home Internet system. So, it looks like the T Life app will be pretty all-encompassing.

We’ll let you know once T-Mobile gives us information on when to expect the T Life rollout.

