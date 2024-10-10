T-Mobile now offers the cheapest plan for your smartwatch, tablet, and laptop

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will start offering a $5/month per device plan for connected devices like smartwatches, laptops, and tablets.

Tablets and laptops get up to 30GB of high-speed data each month, followed by unlimited data at 600 kbps.

Smartwatches get unlimited talk, text, and data.

T-Mobile is undercutting competition when it comes to wireless plans for smartwatches, laptops, and tablets. Starting October 17, the Un-carrier will offer its Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans for connected devices at just $5/month per device. This is the cheapest plan you can get for your smartwatch, tablet, or laptop anywhere. Verizon and AT&T both offer plans starting at $10.

T-Mobile $5/month plan inclusions T-Mobile’s $5/month Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans offer different perks depending on the device for which you are subscribing.

Tablets and laptops get up to 30GB of high-speed data each month, followed by unlimited 600 kbps data for the remainder of the month once you reach the high-speed data cap.

Smartwatches get unlimited talk, text, and >512kbps data. They are also covered when traveling abroad outside of T-Mobile’s network.

The carrier points out that a family of three on Go5G Next with a smartwatch and a tablet can save more than $50 every single month compared to similar plans offered by AT&T and Verizon.

Cheaper connected devices on offer T-Mobile is also now covering the price difference between cellular-enabled and Wi-Fi-enabled smartwatches, tablets, and select laptops. Cellular-enabled devices are usually costlier than Wi-Fi-only versions. So, if you are a new or existing T-Mobile customer, not only will you pay less for a cellular plan, but you can also get a cellular version of a device like a smartwatch, tablet, or laptop at the same price as the Wi-Fi version. The carrier will also fund the price difference for laptops not sold on T-Mobile. Customers bringing their own laptops can get up to $200 back on their cellular-enabled laptop if they get the $5/month plan from T-Mobile.

If you don’t have a cellular-enabled laptop, T-Mobile is offering a TCL LINKPORT IK511 USB dongle at $50 for a limited time. The portable device can be attached to your laptop for 5G connectivity.

Moreover, T-Mobile’s device protection plan — Protection 360 — is also getting an upgrade. It now offers unlimited claims for accidental damages and includes unlimited $0 screen repairs. This upgrade also extends to smartphones apart from smartwatches, laptops, and tablets.

$200 off Samsung smartwatches and tablets For a limited time, T-Mobile will offer a $200 discount on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches and tablets when adding them to Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next for $5/month. Eligible smartwatches include the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, Watch FE, and more. Eligible tablets include the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Tab A9 Plus, Tab S9 FE 5G, and more. All these deals start on October 17.

