Miss the microSD slot on your phone? T-Mobile's latest phone might be for you.

TL;DR T-Mobile has launched the Revvl 8 smartphone, the latest model in the brand’s Revvl portfolio.

The new phone stands out from the previous model thanks to an upgraded chip, improved camera hardware, and faster charging.

Expect to pay $199.99 when the phone goes on sale tomorrow (August 14).

T-Mobile has offered its Revvl phones for a while now, and these are decent if unspectacular budget Android phones. Now, the carrier has announced the Revvl 8. So, what does it bring to the table?

The Revvl 8 doesn’t look like the most modern smartphone, largely due to a dated waterdrop notch and a substantial chin on the front. At least we’ve got two clean camera cutouts in the rear cover instead of a separate rear camera housing. There’s no word on protective glass for the screen, though.

Diving under the hood, the Revvl 8 packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This processor is a mild upgrade over the Revvl 7’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and it’s also seen in the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G 2025. It won’t run demanding games very well, but it should get the job done just fine for everyday tasks and light games.

However, I am glad to see that the phone continues the Revvl trend of offering microSD expansion (up to 2TB). That’s great news if you have a huge library of captured photos/videos, a trove of audiovisual media, or if you just want peace of mind.

How important is microSD storage to you on your phone? 3 votes I won't buy a phone without microSD support 33 % It's one of several key considerations 33 % It's nice to have but not a must 0 % I don't care about this feature 33 %

In terms of photography, the T-Mobile Revvl 8 offers a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. The primary camera also has optical image stabilization, which was missing from the Revvl 7’s 50MP shooter. This should result in brighter low-light shots with less blur and reduced shakiness when recording video. The phone also packs a 13MP selfie camera, which is a welcome upgrade on paper from the previous model’s 8MP snapper.

Other notable features include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel (FHD+), a 5,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging (up from 15W), a side fingerprint scanner, and Android 15 with the promise of five years of security updates. There’s no word on an OS update pledge, though. It’s also unclear whether the phone offers a 3.5mm jack like the older handset.

In any event, the T-Mobile Revvl 8 goes on sale tomorrow (August 14) for $199.99. That’s a decent deal if you need a no-frills Android phone at a low price. However, T-Mobile has stiff competition with devices like the $200 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G. Samsung’s phone loses out in the horsepower stakes but offers extras like an IP54 rating and a 90Hz OLED screen.

