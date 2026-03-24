T-Mobile's free MLB.TV returns today, but you have a short time to redeem this offer

Joe Maring / Android Authority T-Mobile's T-Life app.

TL;DR T-Mobile is giving away a free season of MLB.TV access for subscribers starting today, though you’ll only have until March 30 to claim it.

You’ll be able to watch games from the MLB.TV iOS or Android app, as well as through most of the major streaming platforms.

With a value of $150, this is one of the most valuable free perks that T-Mobile offers by far.

Earlier this month, we learned T-Mobile would once again offer a free MLB.TV subscription for select T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile plans. As expected, the offer is now live.

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To get in on the offer, you’ll need to head to the T-Life app between now and March 30. That means you only have a short time to redeem it. After redemption, you’ll be able to access the entire season via the MLB app for iOS, Android, and most major streaming platforms.

For those wondering, this offer would normally set users back $150, which makes it a pretty incredible deal for baseball fans. This is especially true when you consider that T-Mobile Tuesday promos have largely degraded in quality over the last few years.

You’ll want to head to the official T-Mobile FAQ page to learn more about the offer and what plans are eligible.

For those wondering about T-Mobile’s previous Major League Soccer benefit? Don’t worry, you can still watch those games too, at least for those who already have the Apple TV Plus perk. This year, you’ll find that MLS games are directly integrated into Apple TV Plus at no extra cost.

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