Alleged Mint Mobile promotional email wants you to switch to T-Mobile to save more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is now promoting its postpaid plans to Mint Mobile users, suggesting they might save more by switching, even though T-Mobile’s plans are generally more expensive.

This email campaign doesn’t seem to be widespread yet, but it mirrors similar offers previously seen with Metro by T-Mobile.

While this doesn’t necessarily signal immediate changes for Mint, it could mean the brand will focus less on positioning itself as a cheaper, independent alternative going forward.

Mint Mobile was officially acquired by T-Mobile last year. At the time, the brand largely continued to operate as it always had, with very minimal changes. In fact, with a new parent company behind it, Mint has actually managed to improve its unlimited offering by ditching the cap altogether in favor of truly unlimited data that’s simply further deprioritized during times of congestion.

In 2025, Mint is pretty much the same as it always has been — just with a few upgrades thanks to no longer being independent from its network partner. However, a new email promoting T-Mobile over Mint’s services is allegedly making the rounds and could be the first sign that this old dynamic may be changing in the future.

As noted by Redditor sonic_anon_hog, the email is sent from Mint Mobile and claims users can save more if they switch to T-Mobile: [subscriber name], at Mint, we always want you to get the best deal on wireless, even if it’s with someone else. So, we phoned a friend: T-Mobile. Based on your current plan, you may find better value with a T-Mobile Essentials Plan. It includes unlimited talk, text, and data, 5G access at no extra cost, with no annual service contracts and perks like T-Mobile Tuesdays. And did you know T-Mobile has always powered Mint’s network? So you’ll enjoy the same great service. If you’re feeling Magenta-curious, call T-Mobile at [toll-free number] to learn more. Despite the wording of the message, it’s pretty clear that this isn’t just Mint Mobile altruistically suggesting someone’s usage habits would be better served by another company. Instead, it’s an ad from their parent company, encouraging Mint Mobile users to switch to a plan that’s likely to be at least double the price of Mint Mobile for relatively similar service (depending on your number of lines), aside from slightly better data prioritization, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and a few other minor differences.

This message doesn’t seem to be widespread just yet, so I can’t completely confirm its validity, but it isn’t out of character for T-Mobile’s value brands. Previously, Metro by T-Mobile has extended similar offers that promise better financing and other perks to those willing to switch. I have contacted a rep and am awaiting an official response, which I’ll add here once I learn more.

Before we jump to conclusions, it’s important to clarify that a single move like this doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see any real changes to the way Mint operates anytime soon or ever, other than it may occasionally attempt to convince you to pay more for postpaid service with T-Mobile. In all fairness, T-Mobile has every right to use its value brands to promote its core postpaid services. It just means that the days of actively promoting itself as a better and more affordable solution to the big three might finally be over.

If Mint really is promoting T-Mobile like this, how do you feel? 10 votes I don't care one way or another. 10 % Not surprised by anything T-Mobile pulls at this point. 30 % I think it's a bad move that could be the beginning of bigger changes at Mint. 60 % Unsure / Other (Tell us more in comments) 0 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.