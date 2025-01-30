Mint is owned by T-Mobile and costs less, but is it worth the savings?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mint Mobile was an independent carrier for years, but in 2024 the Ryan Reynolds-backed provider officially became part of the T-Mobile family. Mint Mobile has a lot of fans, but there are also just as many critics. This has led some consumers to be less certain about how Mint now compares to T-Mobile and other in-house brands like Metro by T-Mobile, and so in this guide, we take a closer look.

Is Mint Mobile a better deal overall than T-Mobile? 31 votes Yes, as long as you don't live in a heavily congested area. 58 % On paper yes, but customer service and other issues make T-Mobile a better option. 13 % Possibly, though I'd choose a different prepaid carrier altogether. 16 % No, you are better off sticking to T-Mobile prepaid or postpaid. 13 %

Please note that while I’ve had years of experience in the carrier space and have used Mint Mobile regularly over the years, I have never had a personal account with T-Mobile. However, I have temporarily used its postpaid and prepaid service a few times over the last few years for work-related reasons and I’m very familiar with its offering.

Mint vs T-Mobile: TL;DR Mint is better if … You want to see money. Mint Mobile might offer a more basic experience but you'll typically pay less unless you have a larger family group. You only need a line or two. T-Mobile's family discount means that Mint's value mostly diminishes for those who need four lines or more.

T-Mobile is better if … You care about perks. T-Mobile not only offers better international features, but it also includes streaming perks for some of its plans. You need brick-and-mortar help. Mint Mobile doesn't have a way to physically provide customer service as it doesn't have any store presence.



How well does Mint stack up against T-Mobile?

Price Data priority Extras Video quality Mint 5 to 20GB plans

Price • 5GB - $15/mo (billed annually)

• 15GB - $20/mo (billed annually)

• 20GB - $25/mo (billed annually)



Data priority Deprioritized QCI 7 limited data, 128Kbps after cap

Extras Hotspot access up to the plan limit



Video quality Up to 4K

Mint Unlimited

Price $30/mo (billed annually)

Data priority Deprioritized QCI 7 40GB, 512Kbps speeds after cap

Extras 10GB hotspot access

Video quality 480p

T-Mobile 10GB Prepaid

Price • $40 for one line

• $35 per line for 2

• $33.33 per line for 3

• $25 per line for 4

Data priority Prioritized 10GB (Unknown QCI)

Extras • Hotspot access up to plan limit

• T-Mobile Tuesdays

Video quality 480p

T-Mobile Unlimited Prepaid

Price • $50 for one line

• $40 per line for 2

• $36.66 per line for 3

• $35 per line for 4

Data priority Prioritized data (Unknown QCI)

Extras • Unlimited hotspot at 3G speeds

• T-Mobile Tuesdays

Video quality 480p

T-Mobile Unlimited Plus Prepaid

Price • $60 for one line

• $40 per line for 2

• $36.66 per line for 3

• $35 per line for 4

Data priority High priority data (Unknown QCI)

Extras • Unlimited hotspot at 3G speeds, plus 10GB high-speed hotspot access

• T-Mobile Tuesdays

Video quality 480p

T-Mobile Essentials

Price • $60 for one line

• $45 per line for 2

• $30 per line for 3

• $25 per line for 4



Saver (Bring own phone):



• $50 for one line

• $40 per line for 2

Data priority Deprioritized data (50GB at QCI 7, then rest at QCI 9)

Extras • Unlimited talk, text and 128Kbps data in Canada and Mexico

• T-Mobile Travel perk

• Unlimited International texting from home

Video quality 480p

T-Mobile Go5G

Price • $60 for one line

• $40 per line for 2

• $30 per line for 3

• $25 per line for 4

Data priority High priority data (QCI 6)

Extras • Unlimited talk, text and 10GB high speed data in Canada and Mexico and unlimited text and up to 5GB of data in 11 countries (210+ countries with text and 256kbps data)

• T-Mobile Travel perk

• Unlimited international texting from home

• Apple TV Plus for 6 months

Video quality 480p standard, 720p HD option within media settings

T-Mobile Go5G Plus



Price • $60 for one line

• $40 per line for 2

• $30 per line for 3

• $25 per line for 4

Data priority High priority data (QCI 6)

Extras Everything from Go5G as well as:

• Upgrade-ready every two years and better deals overall

• Apple TV Plus

• Netflix with Ads

• Additional international perks

Video quality Up to 4K UHD

T-Mobile Go5G Next

Price • $60 for one line

• $40 per line for 2

• $30 per line for 3

•$25 per line for 4

Data priority High priority data (QCI 6)

Extras Everyfrom from Go5G Plus as well as:



• Hulu with Ads

Video quality Up to 4K UHD



Pricing

Mint is a better deal for those who only need one or two lines.

T-Mobile is a better deal for those with larger families. With plans starting at $15 a month (paid upfront annually), Mint Mobile has temptingly low prices for those who only need a single line or two. Even Mint’s most expensive plan is just $30 a month (again, paid annually). The catch is you’ll have to pay for Mint’s plans upfront annually to get the very best rate.

The cheapest T-Mobile plan has the same data prioritization as Mint and yet it starts at $50 a month for postpaid service or $40 a month for prepaid. Its most expensive plan is an even more insane $100 a month. Of course, there are some differences in the amount of data you get with T-Mobile’s plans, but those who don’t use much data outside of Wi-Fi will save a fair amount here.

T-Mobile’s secret weapon is the multi-line discount, something it offers for both its postpaid and prepaid plans. Four lines of T-Mobile’s cheapest plan will cost you just $25 each, which is only $10 more than Mint’s cheapest plan, and yet the latter gives you just 5GB of data while the former is unlimited. If you want unlimited service you’ll actually pay $5 more per month with Mint per line for families of this size.

Prioritization, speeds, and network reliability

You’ll get the best priority with T-Mobile Go5G or higher on postpaid.

T-Mobile Essentials and most of the prepaid plans will be prioritized the same as Mint Mobile. T-Mobile mostly only offers its highest priority data for its own direct customers, but there are a few rare exceptions, like Google Fi, that offer higher priority T-mobile data. Unfortunately, Mint Mobile will always be prioritized below T-Mobile’s mid-tier or higher plans, though T-Mobile’s lower-tier plans are prioritized the same as Mint Mobile.

What exactly does deprioritized data mean, though? In short, as the operator’s tower gets more congested, those who are on a deprioritized plan will see their speeds progressively worsen. While many times these speeds might be very usable, it’s not unheard of for data to crawl so slowly it is practically unusable (think around or even under 1Mbps) for busy areas like downtowns and stadiums.

In contrast, those on higher priority plans will be ensured the best speeds possible at all times. In times of extreme traffic, even those with a higher tier plan might see slower speeds and latency rates than typical, but in most cases, these plans should remain fully usable.

If you are the kind of person who is mostly on Wi-Fi or lives in less congested areas, you may find unprioritized speeds are more than good enough. If always having a solid data connection matters to you, then you’ll be better off with T-Mobile’s mid-tier or higher postpaid plans.

Phone selection, payment plans, and insurance

Mint has a smaller selection than T-Mobile, though most of the best options are fully represented.

Both carriers offer financing, with Mint partnering with Affirm.

T-mobile and Mint both have decent insurance options. Mint Mobile’s catalog of 25 devices might not be as impressive on paper as the 40 or more you’ll find with both prepaid and postpaid T-Mobile plans, but don’t let that fool you into thinking the selection is poor. You’ll find a wide range of the best devices from Google, Apple, and Samsung with a few devices from Motorola and OnePlus as well.

Just be aware T-Mobile postpaid is going to offer the best deals with free phone offers and other promotions. This sounds great on paper, though it can often end up costing you more in the long run when factoring in expensive plan pricing and other details.

Mint Mobile might not offer deals as enticing as the big carriers, but it’s known to have some juicy offers from time to time. In fact, it is currently offering the Google Pixel 9 for just $579 with a year of Unlimited included. This represents a savings of over $400 in total, though be aware this deal is ending on March 31.

Mint holds its own here surprisingly well, with a decent selection of devices as well as options for financing and insurance.

What about financing? T-Mobile’s postpaid service provides direct financing, while T-Mobile prepaid requires you to buy your device upfront, though its pricing is often slightly lower than you’d pay for an unlocked model. In most cases, we still recommend going unlocked, just for the flexibility.

Mint Mobile does offer financing through Affirm, though be aware that Affirm has a mixed reputation and a low score reported by the BBB due to complaints like unexpected fees and payment processing issues. Of course, for every review like this, you’ll find customers who’ve had great experiences. So, while Affirm might be slightly riskier (though again, that’s debatable), it may be worth giving it a try.

Those interested in insurance might assume you’ll find better options with a big carrier, too, but that’s not necessarily the case. Mint Mobile partners with Allstate for device protection.

We won’t dive too deeply into the differences here, but ultimately, Mint is a better value if you just want a little extra peace of mind but aren’t prone to accidents or issues. For those who are accident-prone or just prefer the best protection possible, T-Mobile has lower fees for some of its repairs, and there are even plans that include replacements if your phone is lost or stolen.

Customer service experience

T-Mobile has better customer service thanks to phone, online, and in-person options. Mint offers phone and online services but doesn’t have a physical presence.

If you don’t mind doing your own troubleshooting and research as needed, Mint’s customer service will probably be enough. Those with iPhones will also typically have fewer issues overall. T-Mobile is known for reasonably decent customer service, with options that extend across the web, telephone, and even in person through their brick-and-mortar locations. Of course, no carrier has perfect service, and it doesn’t take long to find people on social media complaining about customer service issues, even on the Uncarrier.

Likewise, Mint Mobile has its fair share of complaints about customer service, though we’d say it has a much more mixed reputation here overall. Mint Mobile is great if you have a simple problem, such as issues that are down to user error. The problem is that more advanced issues can often take longer to escalate and get addressed than they would with T-Mobile’s postpaid and prepaid customer service.

Even for basic inquiries, Mint Mobile is known for horrible wait times. Say what you want about T-Mobile, but this is typically less of an issue.

The important thing is that Mint Mobile usually does fix your problem; it’s just the amount of time and extra hoops required to get there that tend to lead to negative reviews online.

Another thing that’s worth pointing out is that the vast majority of Mint Mobile customer service issues tend to revolve around APN issues when setting up an Android device on the network or trying to connect to a foreign network using Mint’s international features.

You’ll see a lot less reports like this from iPhone users. The good news is that many times, these APN issues can be fixed without contacting customer service, as there are plenty of resources (including the Mint subreddit) that can help you correctly configure your APN if you run into issues. In fact, I previously wrote up a small guide on how to correct APN issues for Mint’s international features.

Special features

T-Mobile offers several international features as well as streaming perks on select plans, which range from Apple TV Plus to Netflix Standard and even Hulu Plus (With Ads) for those on Go5G Next.

Mint has a few international perks like free calling and texting in Canada, but beyond this, you’ll get a relatively no-frills experience. T-Mobile is the only one of the big carriers to still offer streaming perks, at least for a few of its postpaid plans that is. T-Mobile Go5G customers get six months of Apple TV Plus when first signing up, but you’ll need at least Go5G Plus for long-term streaming perks, as this tier gives you Apple TV Plus and Netflix Standard with ads for free. Want even more? Go 5G Next ads Hulu Plus with ads to the mix as well.

Beyond the streaming perks, T-Mobile also has extras like T-Mobile Tuesdays though that’s increasingly less useful than it once was. You will get some international features as well, though what you get will vary depending on the plan.

At a minimum, you can expect that all T-Mobile postpaid plans include free calling and texting in Canada and Mexico, though you’ll be capped to barely usable data speeds in most cases. Most plans include some form of free calling from within the US, and if you have Go5G Next, you will even get 5GB of high-speed data for international use as well.

Mint Mobile is a no-frills experience by comparison, so you won’t get any streaming perks. You just get a few international features: free calling and texting in Canada, including 3GB of high-speed data for use in Canada that doesn’t impact your domestic data. There’s also a Minternational Pass program starting at $5 for a day that lets you use your phone in other countries.

How do other prepaid carriers on T-Mobile’s network compare? Mint Mobile isn’t the only prepaid service that utilizes T-Mobile’s network, there are several other great options including a few that are owned directly by T-Mobile. While we won’t get too in-depth here as it’s a bit outside of the core focus of this article, the following are all great alternatives that offer similar features as well as their own standout benefits:

Google Fi is a good choice for those who want a more postpaid-like experience with freebies and more

Google Fi is better if… You care about international travel features and want a more postpaid-like experience. You have a large family, as the family discount can make pricing much more comparable or may even end up providing a much better value. You want faster data. Mint has a lower priority on T-Mobile’s network than Google Fi.

Mint Mobile is better if: You don’t want an unlimited data plan, as you’ll get a better deal here. You only need a line or two of unlimited data, as you’ll save more with Mint. Don’t want or care about international extras, or find that what Mint does provide is enough, considering the savings.

Google Fi feels a lot more like a big carrier in several ways. Unlike many prepaid carriers, Google often offers special Pixel-related discounts for customers and sometimes even offers step discounts and trade-in credits for other devices like the Samsung Galaxy family. You’ll also get family discounts and the same priority as postpaid T-Mobile service, two things Mint Mobile doesn’t offer.

For most users who are lured in by Google Fi, I recommend Simply Unlimited unless you need extra international features. Google Fi Simply Unlimited might be more expensive than Mint’s cheapest plans at $50, but for families of four or more, the price per line drops down to just $25. That’s only $10 more than Mint’s 5GB plan despite Google Fi’s plan offering unlimited data as well as perks like data access in Canada and Mexico.

Even more important, that’s $5 less than Mint’s Unlimited plan and yet you don’t get international data with Mint, though you do get calling and texting in Canada for free. On the flip side, you also only get 5GB of hotspot access with Fi Simply Unlimited, while Mint’s unlimited plan gives you 10GB.

Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile is better if… You care about perks like Google One access or free streaming. You care about brick-and-mortar customer support.

Mint Mobile is better if: You care about savings, as you’ll pay less here across all plans regardless of the number of lines you bring. Don’t care about perks or extras, just want a no-frill experience.

Like Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile is owned by T-Mobile, though you probably figured that from the name alone. This service is also a bit more like a traditional carrier experience, complete with limited brick-and-mortar locations for those who prefer direct customer service.

Metro’s cheapest plan starts at $50, which is $35 more a month than you’d pay for Mint’s 5GB plan or $20 more than Mint’s Unlimited to give you a better idea of how they compare. This plan includes unlimited data, 8GB of hotspot access, and a 100GB Google One membership.

Other plans start at $60 or $70 a month, adding extras like unlimited texting to 210+ countries, 25GB of hotspot access, and on the highest end of the spectrum, you also get Amazon Prime and ad-free music with Amazon Music.

While Metro costs a lot more per line, there are multi-line discounts that can help even things a little. Even so, the cheapest Metro plan would still cost you $38.75 per line, which would be $8.75 more than Mint’s most expensive plan. You’ll also get the same data priority as Mint, in case you were wondering.

Tello

Tello is better if… You prefer to pay monthly as opposed to all at once. You need more flexibility in terms of call, text, or data access.

Mint Mobile is better if: You prefer to pay annually and forget about monthly bills.

Like Mint, Tello is all about minimalism, but this one goes even further as you’ll find plans that range from as little as 100 minutes of talk and no data to unlimited plans and more. If you want absolute value and don’t use much data outside of Wi-Fi, you could easily get away with a plan that’s as cheap as $6 for 100 emergency talk minutes, free unlimited texts, and 1GB of data. For those who want unlimited calling, that would take the price up to $9.

At its most expensive end, unlimited talk and text is just $25 with Tello. That’s $5 less a month than Mint for the same priority, though you get half the hotspot data at 5GB. Ultimately, both plans are pretty similar in pricing, priority, and features, so it mostly comes down to whether you prefer monthly or annual. For example, I know many people who use tax refunds to pay for phone service, so they don’t ever have to think about a phone bill beyond that.

Are the sacrifices worth the savings with Mint Mobile?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Honestly, it depends. If you only want one or two lines, Mint Mobile could be a great deal if you are looking to save money. This is especially true if the perks and extras offered by the postpaid plans don’t really appeal to you.

The big catch here is that your data will always be prioritized below T-Mobile’s higher-tier plan. The good news is that may not matter much depending on where you live. For example, those who live in less congested areas may sometimes find T-Mobile’s lower priority plans don’t get deprioritized often because there’s just not enough congestion to cause a noticeable issue.

If priority does matter to you, you have two options. The first would be to stick with a prioritized plan directly from T-Mobile. If you want an alternative, though, we’d recommend Google Fi. Its pricing isn’t too different from T-Mobile for families, but you’ll get a few other interesting perks that help set it apart.

Curious how Mint Mobile compares to the rest of the big three networks? Check out my in-depth guide where I compare Mint to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

