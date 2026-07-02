T-Mobile's latest Member Month perk is a generic $60 soccer jersey

TL;DR T-Mobile is extending its Member Month celebrations by offering limited-edition soccer jerseys for $60.

The jerseys will be available from July 7 through the T-Life app.

They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until stocks last.

June was “Member Month” for T-Mobile customers, and if you thought the company was done offering perks, it’s got another thing in store. The carrier announced in a blog post that it has partnered with sports brand Umbro and will sell limited edition jerseys celebrating the soccer World Cup.

The jerseys will be available in two styles and will come branded with T-Mobile and Umbro logos. They will be sold through the T-Life app starting July 7 for $60 and will only be available to T-Mobile customers. Being a limited edition drop, once the stocks run out, they’ll be gone for good.

It’s surprising that the carrier wants its customers to pay $60 for what is essentially a corporate soccer jersey, complete with a prominent T-Mobile logo. In fact, one of the shirts is plastered with the company logo. Since it will be available on July 7, it could (and probably should) have been a T-Mobile Tuesday freebie. That would have been more in line with the Member Month perks it offered last month as well.

The carrier’s Member Month celebrations delivered a host of perks, including the exciting return of DashPass. It also offered customers the chance to get discounts on gas, as well as dining and travel-related perks such as free drinks on Delta flights and sweepstakes with up to $100,000 in cash prizes. T-Mobile also offers members free access to Hulu, Netflix, and MLB.TV, as well as Apple TV subscriptions for $3/month.

Personally, I find it slightly weird that the jerseys will go on sale on July 7, one day after the USA vs Belgium knockout match. Of course, T-Mobile would prefer to make this a T-Mobile Tuesday special, but what if the US gets knocked out before the jerseys go on sale? Sure, these jerseys aren’t specific to the US soccer team. However, if it were me, I wouldn’t be shelling out money to celebrate the tournament a day after my country was knocked out of it.

Follow