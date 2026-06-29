Good news! T-Mobile DashPass returns tomorrow

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is bringing back its free DashPass offer tomorrow for eligible customers.

It will offer 12 months of free DoorDash deliveries, offers, and other members-only benefits.

The carrier is also offering cash back on dining, sweepstakes, and a limited-edition streetwear drop.

As part of its 10th anniversary, T-Mobile turned June into “Member Month.” The carrier has been offering different perks and offers each week, including discounts on gas, movie tickets, F1 sweepstakes, and more. But one of the most-awaited perks is coming tomorrow: DashPass.

If you have been using the un-carrier’s DashPass perk from last year, this new one comes just in time to let you continue getting deliveries for free. Like last time, T-Mobile is offering 12 months of DashPass for free alongside other offers and members-only benefits that will be available throughout the year.

DashPass may be the most talked-about perk this week, but T-Mobile is offering a load of other benefits as well. You can use T-Mobile dining rewards to get cash back at several restaurants. The carrier is offering a $5 bonus cashback for bookings made through its app, along with 5% cashback every day, and 10% cashback on Tuesdays.

The T-Life app will also get a limited-edition streetwear drop on June 30, so you might want to keep an eye out for that. Plus, you can enter the sweepstakes for Amazon gift cards or a $10,000 grand prize.

This will wrap up T-Mobile’s member month celebrations. However, your DashPass will remain active for the next 12 months. Hopefully, the carrier will announce another DashPass perk next June. The company has consistently offered great benefits, and T-Mobile Tuesdays has reportedly delivered more than 1.4 billion offers in the last decade.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile continues to improve its services. The carrier’s T-Satellite service recently began supporting new apps, and a new report also crowned it the best overall carrier in the US.

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