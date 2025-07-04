T-Mobile starts offering an $830 trade-in discount if you don't mind locking yourself in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile counts itself among the big three carriers in the nation, but the carrier still has to be on its toes to not only attract customers but also retain existing ones. The carrier frequently runs great deals and changes its top plans to maintain its competitive edge, and it seems T-Mobile is now offering a loyalty discount to some users to keep them subscribed for a couple of years.

According to The Mobile Report, citing “verified” sources, T-Mobile wants to lock down existing customers who don’t finance their devices. It is doing so by offering them a rather irresistible $830 discount in exchange for a commitment to a two-year installment plan. This deal comes in the form of a new loyalty promotion on trade-ins, which gives customers $830 off any flagship device, across any plan, if they aren’t currently financing devices.

The targeted deal allows an eligible customer to trade in a phone as old as an iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, OnePlus 9 Pro, Pixel 6, or newer. Broken devices are also eligible for the trade-in. The customer then receives $830 off a brand-new phone of any brand, with the discount credited back to them over the two-year installment period. Remember that paying off the device early will cause you to lose your remaining credits on the device, so you are effectively locked in with T-Mobile for two years.

Who is eligible for the $830 loyalty discount? The primary eligibility criterion is that the customer must not have any active EIPs (Equipment Installment Plan)/installments on their account. However, this doesn’t mean that all such accounts become eligible.

The report notes that eligible customers are shown the offer in the T-Life app when shopping for devices. For this, they will need to begin the process of shopping for a new device and see if they are getting offered $830 for their trade-in device. Store representatives can also check customer eligibility.

Unfortunately, there is no way to be notified if you are eligible, so your best bet is to keep checking the T-Life app periodically.

The report notes that the loyalty offer has no end date yet. But as is the case with such slick deals, you should act fast if you are eligible and it aligns with your needs.

