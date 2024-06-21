More like T-stationary: T-Mobile fixes roaming loophole for 5G home internet

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has now implemented address verification for its unlimited Home Internet service.

People were taking their home gateway devices with them to get 5G internet when traveling.

Affected users will now need to return their gateways to the original address or verify their new address.

T-Mobile previously announced that it would address a loophole that allowed customers to access its 5G Home Internet service while traveling. It looks like the company has finally closed this gap.

The Mobile Report uncovered a new document confirming that T-Mobile is now implementing address verification for its unlimited Home Internet service. This reportedly kicked off on June 20 (yesterday).

“Starting June 20, a small group of customers using T-Mobile Home Internet at different or ineligible locations will be notified to contact us or return to the store to re-verify eligibility,” reads an excerpt of the document.

Solutions for affected Home Internet users? Affected customers will apparently need to return the gateway device to their originally listed address, check for and confirm eligibility for the service at their current address, switch to a different, capped home internet plan, or cancel their unlimited Home Internet plan and be added to a waitlist for their address.

Customers who opt to return the gateway device to their original address or confirm eligibility at a new address will have a so-called “HIGEOFENC” code added to their line. The Mobile Report suggests that this code stands for “home internet geofencing,” a technology that would allow T-Mobile to more accurately track address verification.

Limiting wireless home internet service to an actual address is nothing new in the telecoms world. But this will nevertheless be disappointing for frequent travelers or people who moved to a new address. The news also comes after T-Mobile came under fire for price hikes and for its controversial Price Lock claim.

