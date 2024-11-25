T-Mobile is practically giving away a free Pixel 9 to anyone

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has a trade-in deal that can get anyone a Pixel 9 for free.

Very old phones are eligible for the Pixel 9 trade-in promotion.

It’s Black Friday deals season, and carriers also have some sweet offers up for grabs right now. T-Mobile is practically giving away the Pixel 9 for free to anyone on any plan with a trade-in.

The company is running a promotion on the Pixel 9 series that gives you $800 off the Google phones if you trade in your old device. You don’t even have to own the latest smartphone to be eligible for the deal. You can trade in a number of pretty ancient devices for a brand-new Pixel 9 without having to switch your T-Mobile plan. All you have to do is pay the relevant sales tax on the pre-credit price at the time of purchase. You also have to shell out a $35 device connection charge. You can see the trade-in devices eligible for the $800 Pixel 9 promotion below. Have an even older device? You might still get $400 off the Google flagship. Check out these screenshots of the promotion.

There’s literally no downside to this deal except that you have to order the phone online, as it’s a digital-only promotion. If you’re buying the standard Pixel 9, you get the device for free with $800 off, as that’s the price of the phone. If you’re getting the Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL, you can still get $800 off and pay a small monthly installment per month after applying the promo.

Customers taking new lines will receive up to $800 back via one-time trade-in credit and 24 monthly bill credits. Those upgrading from older devices will receive up to $800 back via 24 monthly bill credits. Yearly upgrade customers must trade in their current qualifying devices after six months, and T-Mobile will pay off their remaining device balance up to 50%.

