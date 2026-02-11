Thinking of leaving T-Mobile? The carrier may dangle a free Pixel 10 in your face

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering some existing customers up to $800 off the Pixel 10 series via a trade-in offer.

The deal applies to any-condition trade-ins, including devices that are old or damaged.

The promotion appears targeted at customers who have shown signs of switching away, but the eligibility criteria aren’t disclosed.

T-Mobile isn’t running any blockbuster new promotions on the website recently, but if the carrier thinks you might be drifting toward the exit, it seems increasingly willing to be generous. After recently rolling out new retention plans for select accounts, T-Mobile is now offering some customers up to $800 off a Google Pixel 10 — even if the phone they trade in is old or broken.

As a user flagged on Reddit, and later verified by The Mobile Report, the promotion appears to be targeted at certain customers who might be more likely to jump ship. Eligible customers are seeing a card in the T-Life app offering the Pixel 10 “On Us” with any-condition trade-in. The $799.99 discount is applied via 24 monthly bill credits on a qualifying plan, effectively covering the full cost of the base Pixel 10 and significantly reducing the price of the Pro, Pro XL, or Fold models.

Trade-in deals are common fare, but what’s interesting here is the requirements of your old device — or lack thereof. According to the promo terms, any condition device qualifies, meaning cracked screens, aging backups, or budget devices aren’t necessarily a deal-breaker. If you were offered the deal, you could presumably seek out or even buy a battered old handset well past its support commitments to make the trade.

Some Reddit users say the discount shows up during checkout even if it’s not prominently displayed in the app, adding to the confusion over who exactly qualifies. The standard fine print makes clear that you’ll need to finance the phone on a monthly payment plan and stay active for the full 24 months to receive the bill credits. Taxes on the pre-credit price are due upfront, and there’s a $35 device connection charge.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Much of this fits the same pattern as the loyalty-focused plans T-Mobile began offering earlier this month — not formally announced, not universally available, and seemingly designed to lure back existing customers who have been showing signs of switching. If the carrier thinks you’re at risk of leaving, you may suddenly find a free Pixel 10 waiting for you in the app.

There’s no official end date beyond the promotion’s February 5 start, though The Mobile Report speculates it might end on February 20. If you’re curious, your best bet is to check the T-Life app or try adding a Pixel 10 to your cart to see whether the $800 credit appears.

Follow