Just like Ted Lasso, MLS Pass on T-Mobile is making a comeback in 2025

TL;DR T-Mobile and Metro customers with qualifying plans will soon be able to claim a 2025 MLS Season pass for free through the T Life app.

You’ll be able to watch through the Apple TV app, or through the web directly.

The perk has a value of $99, so this is one of the nicer T-Mobile extras in recent times.

In 2023 T-Mobile customers were given a pretty impressive freebie in the form of a free year of MLS Season Pass, but last year the uncarrier pulled the rug out from under soccer fans when it didn’t offer the perk for the 2024 season. It seems T-Mobile has had a change of heart for 2025, as T-Mobile customers will once again have access to the MLS Season Pass.

The new MLS Season Pass will be available to postpaid T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers starting on February 18, though you’ll have to claim the perk through the T Life app. You’ll have until March 4 to claim the pass.

As for where and how you can watch it? Just like before, Apple and Major League Soccer are teaming up, so you’ll find the MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app or via the web at tv.apple.com.

Considering the MLS Season Pass is normally valued at $99 a year, this is a pretty nice extra and we’re happy to see it offered once again. After several changes in the last year or so, T-Mobile Tuesdays has lost a lot of its value, so that makes this addition if more of a welcome change from last year.

