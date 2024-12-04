T-Mobile's new festive deal makes switching over to the carrier cheaper

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is quietly waiving the $35 activation fee for new postpaid lines.

The offer can be combined with other deals, like BOGO offers and device discounts. However, you will have to pay for the line and other service fees.

To get the waiver, you’ll need to visit a T-Mobile store. Costco also has a similar deal with some additional benefits.

T-Mobile usually offers great deals and plans all year round, but the end-of-the-year shopping season often brings more. If you were looking for a good window to switch to T-Mobile, now would be a great time, as the company has silently waived activation fees on postpaid plans as part of the festive season.

Redditor AngrySalesRep mentions that T-Mobile is waiving off the activation fee, saying they are “On Us.” This refers to the one-time Device Connection Charge (shortened to DCC) of $35 on postpaid activations for new lines. The silent promo has no end date and can be stacked with Buy-One-Get-One offers, device offers, and discounted lines.

The catch here is that only the DCC is waived, so you will still have to pay for service and other fees. You will have to pay for the line, as only the activation fee for new lines is waived. If you are upgrading an existing line, you will still have to pay an upgrade fee.

Further, you need to visit a T-Mobile store to avail of this offer, as you won’t get it online. Redditor awashbu12 highlights that you could also go to Costco, which has a similar “on us” stackable promo. You get additional Costco gift cards and can take advantage of a 90-day return policy with no restocking fee.

T-Mobile has done deep discounts on the DCC in the past, but a complete waiver is even better than that. While a $35 waiver doesn’t sound like a lot, it adds up if you have a few family members making the switch. A penny saved is a penny earned, so we recommend taking advantage of the offer if you were planning to make the switch anyway.

We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for comments on the deal. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

