People are getting over $4,000 each from the T-Mobile data breach settlement — here's why

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s 2021 data breach victims have started receiving payments from the $350 million settlement.

While most users received around $56 or $226 each, those who proved extensive financial harm received much more — over $4,000 in two cases.

Such submissions required verifiable losses, such as identity theft, and included claims for associated expenses like legal fees and credit repair fees.

Last month, users began receiving their share of the $350M settlement arising from T-Mobile‘s 2021 data breach. Most users got $56.54, followed by $226.19 to a lesser extent. However, claims for reimbursement were allowed to be up to $25,000 for verified financial harm. Users are now sharing that they’ve received over $4,000 as settlement money from this data breach.

Reddit user brokenshells disclosed that they received $4,263.22 as settlement, whereas Reddit user OnePiglet3249 got a check of $4,136.33. The latter claimed $1,800, but the settlement payout was eventually higher.

These amounts are certainly huge, but it’s important to remember that the larger payouts are for individuals who actually suffered legitimate harm from the data breach, likely because they had their identity stolen. These payouts also depend on affected people filing a claim with evidence of such loss, which could include other related expenses such as credit repair costs and even lawyer fees to remedy the identity theft. The number feels dwarfed compared to the pain the victims endured, as one user claims they even had to get a new Social Security number (which is extremely difficult).

In August 2021, T-Mobile suffered a data breach that impacted over 76 million US consumers. The attackers obtained sensitive personal information, such as names, addresses, zip codes, phone numbers, birthdates, driver’s license and ID numbers, and even the Social Security numbers of previous and then-existing customers. Thankfully, credit and debit card information was not exposed, but as is apparent, enough information was revealed to cause serious harm to some individuals.

Note that this settlement payout is going out to users who filed a valid claim against T-Mobile about two to three years ago. If you didn’t file the claim back then, you will most likely not get any settlement, as the filing deadline has long passed. If you have questions regarding the settlement, you can contact Kroll using the contact details provided here. As the FAQ states, do not contact T-Mobile or the Court and its Clerk for this settlement payout.

How much settlement money did you receive for T-Mobile's 2021 data breach? 8 votes I did not receive anything despite being a T-Mobile customer. 100 % I received between $0.01-$100. 0 % I received between $101-$300. 0 % I received between $300-$1000. 0 % I received over $1000. 0 % I am not eligible as I am not affected by the data breach/I am not a T-Mobile customer 0 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.