Check your bank account — you may have some surprise money from the 2021 T-Mobile data breach

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Kroll is distributing payments as part of a $350M settlement for T-Mobile’s 2021 data breach, which affected over 76 million US users.

Most users are getting either $56.54 or $226.19, but we’ve spotted reports for receipts going up to $375. Those eligible for over $600 are allegedly being asked to fill out a W-9.

Only those who filed valid claims in 2022/2023 will receive their share of the settlement.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer and you just received money in your bank account, PayPal, or Zelle for a “T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement” or “Kroll Settlement Payouts,” don’t fret — it’s not a scam. The money you’ve received is your share from the $350 million settlement out of the 2021 T-Mobile data breach.

In August 2021, T-Mobile suffered a data breach that impacted over 76 million US consumers. The attackers obtained sensitive personal information, such as names, addresses, zip codes, phone numbers, birthdates, driver’s license and ID numbers, and even the Social Security numbers of previous and then-existing customers. Thankfully, credit and debit card information was not exposed.

Customers filed a class action lawsuit against T-Mobile, which the company agreed to settle in 2022. It committed to paying $350 million to settle customer claims arising from this incident.

As per the website for this T-Mobile settlement controlled by Kroll, the Court-approved Settlement Administrator, all court proceedings are complete as of May 30, 2025, and distribution of settlement payments has begun. It will take several weeks for valid claimants to receive their settlement.

Over on the T-Mobile subreddit, users report that they have begun receiving their due settlement money. The payouts range from $56 to $375. Some users have also received a letter asking them to fill out a W-9, especially if they are owed/expecting over $600. The vast majority seems to be receiving $56.54, and to a lesser extent, $226.19. Claims for reimbursement were allowed to be up to $25,000 for verified financial harm.

The amount doesn’t seem to be affected by the number of lines you have, so don’t expect a higher payout if you have more lines. Some comments mention that the payout is affected by the state of residence, with those in California getting more, but we’re unable to confirm if that is the case.

The first wave of settlements appears to be going out to those who chose a digital payment medium, so if you chose to receive your settlement through a mailed check, it will likely take longer.

Note that this settlement payout is going out to users who filed a valid claim against T-Mobile about 2-3 years ago. If you didn’t file the claim back then, you will most likely not get any settlement as the filing deadline has long passed. If you have questions regarding the settlement, you can contact Kroll using the contact details provided here. As the FAQ states, do not contact T-Mobile or the Court and its Clerk for this settlement payout.

