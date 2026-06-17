New report gives T-Mobile the throne for the best carrier in the US

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A report from Opensignal has crowned T-Mobile as the best overall carrier in the US.

The report said T-Mobile offered the fastest 5G speeds while providing the best 5G availability.

AT&T had the best “Time on Network,” and Verizon had the best 5G video experience.

T-Mobile may be facing a lot of flak over its transition to T-Life, but the carrier has a new win to talk about. A new report from Opensignal has crowned it the winner in 12 out of 16 categories compared to its competitors, Verizon and AT&T (via TmoNews).

The report highlights that T-Mobile won in both Reliability Experience and Consistent Quality for the second year in a row. The carrier provided users with an excellent overall experience where they could reliably connect to the network and complete everyday tasks. It also offered a consistently high-quality connection for more demanding tasks and mobile applications.

T-Mobile also had the best 5G availability among the three carriers, earning a score of 8.3 out of 10. Verizon came in second with 7.6 points, and AT&T scored 7.4 points out of 10.

The un-carrier also beat its competitors outright in both 5G download and upload speeds. It had an overall download speed of 249Mbps — far ahead of second-place AT&T at 184.3 Mbps. It also had the best overall 5G upload speed at 17.6Mbps. However, the gap here wasn’t huge: Verizon’s overall 5G upload speed was 17.1Mbps and AT&T had an overall 5G upload speed of 14.1Mbps.

Though T-Mobile wins in the majority of categories in the report, AT&T and Verizon also had their share of wins. The report noted that AT&T remains the winner for overall “Time on Network.” This measures the amount of time a user has access to 3G or better connections. AT&T scored 99.6% in the test. Verizon came in second with a score of 99.5%, and T-Mobile came in third with 99.1%.

On the other hand, Verizon beat the other two in the “5G video experience” and “5G live video experience.” It scored 71.4 and 73.4 points out of 100 in the respective categories. Meanwhile, T-Mobile came in second in both categories with scores of 69.7 and 72.3 points.

The report makes it clear that T-Mobile is objectively better than Verizon and AT&T in most areas that consumers would care about. It offers better 5G speeds, 5G availability, consistent quality and reliability, and more.

That’s great for T-Mobile, which has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons, including its transition to the T-Life app, which has left some users stranded in stores, and reports of higher global calling rates.

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