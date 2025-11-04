T-Mobile customers are getting an unexpected alert that their DashPass perks are gone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some T-Mobile users are receiving a text message from the carrier saying that their line is no longer eligible for the DashPass by DoorDash benefit.

The message warns that if you don’t switch to an eligible plan or cancel the DashPass subscription, you’ll automatically be charged $96 per year plus tax until you cancel.

These users claim that they have made no changes to their plans.

Back in July, T-Mobile began offering a new perk for its customers. Those on eligible plans could take advantage of one free year of DashPass by DoorDash. When the benefit first rolled out, it was available to a long list of plans, including Experience Beyond, Experience More, Go5G Next, Magenta MAX, and more. Now some T-Mobile customers are learning that they may no longer be eligible for the perk that should have lasted them until 2026.

Over on Reddit, there are reports of T-Mobile customers receiving a text message from the Un-carrier. The message claims that their line is no longer eligible for the DashPass perk, and they’ll need to switch to an eligible plan to keep it. It also warns that if the user doesn’t switch to an eligible plan or they fail to cancel their DashPass subscription, they’ll automatically be charged $96 per year plus tax until they cancel.

If you’re unfamiliar with DashPass by DoorDash, it’s a subscription that knocks delivery fees down to zero and reduces service fees. It’s a service that costs $9.99 per month or $96 for an annual plan. For anyone who frequently orders out, this benefit could help you save a fair amount of money.

According to these T-Mobile customers, they have not made any changes to their plan, and are confused as to what could have triggered this message. One commenter who also received the message said that T-Force, T-Mobile’s social media customer support team, is looking into the issue.

On T-Mobile’s FAQ page for the perk, it looks like the company has altered the fine print on who is eligible. Previously, it was listed that the following plans were eligible: Experience Beyond

Experience More

Go5G Next

Go5G Plus

Magenta MAX

T-Mobile ONE with ONE+

Go5G (with at least two lines)

Magenta (with at least two lines)

Magenta Plus (with at least two lines)

T-Mobile ONE (with at least two lines) Now this section only mentions Experience Beyond and Experience More plans. It’s also worth noting that the FAQ says, “If there are changes to your T-Mobile rate plan that disqualify you from the DashPass perk, your DashPass membership will automatically switch to a paid DashPass Annual plan.”

Android Authority has reached out to T-Mobile for comment. We will update this article if we receive a response.

