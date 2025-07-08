T-Mobile is giving away DashPass subscriptions starting today

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile subscribers can now claim a free year of DoorDash DashPass (usually $120) through the T-Life app as part of a limited-time offer.

DashPass gives you free or discounted delivery fees, extra promos, and Lyft perks, but this free promo doesn’t include the Max streaming benefit.

Most T-Mobile users are eligible, and you have until August 4 to redeem; current DashPass subscribers will get a refund for unused time.

In mid-June, T-Mobile celebrated a new Ookla report dubbing the Uncarrier as the best network in the US. At the time, this celebration included the announcement of a new temporary perk that would roll out in July. That day has now come, as T-Mobile subscribers can now nab DoorDash DashPass for free through the T-Life app.

For those unfamiliar, the subscription service gives you steep discounts on DoorDash delivery fees that can be applied to your orders. There’s also occasional extra promotions, special offers for specific retailers, and a few other benefits. Normally, the service costs $10 a month, making this freebie worth about $120 a year in total.

Of course, it is worth noting that an annual DashPass subscription includes an ad-supported Max subscription typically, but this free year promo doesn’t include this extra. Considering Max costs similar to what you’d pay for an annual subscription, this might be a turn-off for those who already use DashPass.

For new customers or those who don’t use their Max subscription anyway, this is still a solid promo. Those who link a Lyft account to DoorDash will also receive discounts on priority pickup and a few free rides per month. That’s a lesser-known extra that can really make a difference here.

You’ll have between today and August 4 to redeem the offer. Most T-Mobile subscribers should be eligible for this deal, including those on legacy plans.

Already have DashPass? Oddly enough, you’ll actually see a refund for the unused portion you paid for if you activate this promo. That’s a nice touch here that could be well appreciated by some customers.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.