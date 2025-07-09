Confusion reigns over T-Mobile’s free DashPass perk eligibility, here's what we know

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering subscribers on select postpaid plans a free one-year DoorDash DashPass subscription via the T-Life app.

There’s conflicting information about eligible plans between public FAQs and customer service.

Subscribers whose plans are listed in the FAQ but don’t see the offer can contact T-Mobile for a potential bill credit.

T-Mobile has rolled out an offer through the T-Life app, allowing subscribers to get a free year of DoorDash DashPass. This is a pretty sweet deal, especially if you frequently order in, as this freebie would otherwise cost you $120 a year (but you don’t get the ad-supported Max subscription here). While the freebie is promised to subscribers on most T-Mobile plans, there wasn’t immediate clarity on which plans are eligible. Now we know which T-Mobile plans are eligible for this DashPass offer, but unfortunately, there’s still some confusion.

T-Mobile’s FAQ page on the DashPass perk lists the plans eligible for the DashPass perk. Only certain T-Mobile postpaid plans are eligible for the DashPass offer, namely: Experience Beyond

Experience More

Go5G Next

Go5G Plus

Magenta MAX

T-Mobile ONE with ONE+

Go5G (with at least two lines)

Magenta (with at least two lines)

Magenta Plus (with at least two lines)

T-Mobile ONE (with at least two lines)

T-Mobile T-Mobile plans eligible for the free DashPass perk, as listed on T-Mobile's FAQ

If your plan isn’t mentioned in the list above, T-Mobile says you will not see the DashPass offer in your T-Life app.

However, some users noticed that their plan is listed, but they still didn’t see the DashPass offer in the T-Life app. These users contacted the carrier through T-Force and got a $96 credit on their bill, as the FAQ doesn’t specify voice lines explicitly.

Customer service appears to be using a different list for checking eligibility, with the following plans eligible for the offer: Experience Beyond

Experience More

Go5G Next

Go5G Plus

Magenta MAX (with at least one active voice line)

Magenta Plus (with at least one active voice line)

Magenta (with at least two active voice lines)

T-Mobile ONE (with at least two active voice lines)

T-Mobile ONE with ONE+ (with at least two active voice lines) We’ve contacted T-Mobile to clear out this discrepancy, and we’ll update the article when we learn more. If your plan isn’t listed in either list, you can be sure you won’t get the offer. If your plan is listed in the public FAQ, you should contact T-Mobile for clarity and possibly some credit.

Note that DashPass only cuts some of the fees on DoorDash, not all of them. Delivery tips are excluded, too. On the flip side, you’re still saving money per order, which is great since you aren’t paying anything extra for this saving perk other than already being a T-Mobile subscriber on these plans. If you link DoorDash to your Lyft account, you can also get a 5-10% discount on rides and occasional free upgrades.

T-Mobile’s FAQ page says that the DashPass subscription will automatically renew at $96 per year unless you cancel, but the carrier is promising another redemption window in July 2026 to keep the free DashPass going for another year.

If you’re interested in the perk, check your T-Life app to redeem it for this year until August 4, 2025. If you already have DashPass, this perk will give you a 12-month free trial starting immediately, while your account will be refunded for a prorated amount from your existing DashPass. However, you may lose additional benefits that came with your paid subscription, as they may not be included in the freebie subscription.

