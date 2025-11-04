The T-Mobile credit card is now officially here, but is it worth signing up for?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR After weeks of hints and leaks, T-Mobile’s new Visa credit card is now live for some users.

It offers 2% cashback on all purchases and 5% on T-Mobile products, with rewards usable toward bills or devices.

Overall, the card is fairly standard with benefits mainly appealing to T-Mobile customers that don’t plan on going anywhere else.

Late last month, there were strong signs suggesting the rumored T-Mobile credit card was almost here, including mentions of a T-Mobile Visa credit card in the app. A few days later, the official application page went live, though not much was known about the full terms of the card, and you couldn’t actually apply at the time. That all changes now, as T-Mobile has officially announced its card today.

Several reports have arrived from users like Bear2Pin and AgressiveCod22 via Reddit, indicating the card is live for some within the T-Life app, with many already getting sign-up approval notices. The bigger question is if it’s actually a decent card.

If you were hoping for a great credit card with tangible benefits, well, I guess the card could be worse. There are a few benefits, like 2% cashback rewards on every purchase, and 5% in rewards on T-Mobile phones, devices, and accessories. You can also use accumulated awards to help pay for phones, devices, accessories, and even your T-Mobile bill.

You’ll also find select discounts at hotels and car rentals, typically around 45-50% off, as well as Shell Fuel Rewards. In fact, for a limited time, you’ll save 25 cents per gallon on up to 20 gallons on Tuesdays through December 23.

The other “perk” is the ability to get $5 off per line each month when you use T-Mobile autopay on your credit card. It’s not exactly that exciting, though, considering it’s the same discount you already get with a bank line or debit card. It’s also worth noting that you could previously set up an Autopay with a debit card or bank account and then use your credit card to pay it off early without issue, and T-Mobile only patched that workaround just ahead of the release of this card.

Overall, this card isn’t bad, but it isn’t impressive either. Its rewards are pretty standard, and there are plenty of cards that offer better cashback incentives. It seems that the interest rates are also pretty high, with at least a few reports indicating a 24.99% APR. Of course, this will likely vary depending on your credit score and other factors.

The card might be worth it if you plan to stick with T-Mobile long-term and don’t mind the required hard pull to get access. For everyone else, there are most likely better options out there.

