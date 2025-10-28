T-Mobile's long-rumored credit card looks like it's almost here

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s app now mentions a “T-Mobile Visa credit card” as an eligible AutoPay payment option.

A T-Mobile card has been rumored for months, with reports in April suggesting a Capital One–backed Visa was in development.

This update comes days after T-Mobile closed an AutoPay loophole that allowed credit card users to retain their discount.

When T-Mobile closed an AutoPay loophole last week that let people keep their $5-per-line discount while paying early with a credit card, we speculated that this might be in preparation for the long-rumored T-Mobile credit card to become an eligible payment method when it launches. Indeed, it would be the only credit card you could use while still keeping the savings. That wasn’t the most groundbreaking of predictions, but there’s now strong evidence it could become a reality very soon.

A Reddit user just spotted new text in T-Mobile’s app referring to a “T-Mobile Visa® credit card” as one of the payment options for AutoPay, alongside bank accounts and debit cards. Other credit cards, plus Apple Pay and Google Pay, are listed as ineligible. The T-Mobile Visa text is also a clickable hyperlink, though the page it leads to isn’t live yet. Still, this suggests everything’s being set up behind the scenes.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

That lines up neatly with reports from April, which revealed that hidden graphics inside the T-Life app showed a magenta T-Mobile card featuring Visa Signature and Capital One branding. Sources at the time indicated that it would be managed through the T-Life app and could potentially bring back AutoPay discounts for credit card payments. The latest app update appears to all but confirm this.

Nothing is official yet, but Verizon and AT&T already have similar co-branded cards that tie into monthly bill perks and rewards, so this move would put T-Mobile on the same playing field. In the Reddit thread, some customers are already wondering whether the card might offer perks like sign-up bonuses or phone protection, while others think it’ll make it even harder to leave the carrier once you’re in.

Either way, with the T-Mobile Visa now showing up in the live app and clear signs a web portal is being prepped, all signs point to the company’s first credit card being just around the corner.

Follow