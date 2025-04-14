T-Mobile seems to be working on a credit card of its own, and it could come with perks

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report citing sources within T-Mobile says the company is working on a credit card for its customers.

A graphic hidden in the T-Life app suggests T-Mobile is developing its branded credit card through Capital One.

The new card may be managed within the app and could revive lost benefits like autopay discounts.

If you’ve ever opened your wallet and wondered how you ended up with a card for every store you’ve walked into, you’re not alone. From grocery runs to gas station fill-ups, it feels like there’s a branded credit card for everything these days. Now, T-Mobile looks ready to join the club with a card of its own.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is developing a credit card for its customers, and the first signs are already showing up in the company’s own app. A hidden graphic discovered inside the T-Life app displays a magenta credit card with T-Mobile’s familiar “T” logo, alongside Capital One and Visa Signature branding. That strongly suggests Capital One will handle the banking end of the partnership.

The image’s filename—“t_card_account_link”—also drops a hint about how the card might work. Users will likely be able to apply for and manage the card directly through the T-Life app, tying it closely into the T-Mobile ecosystem. We can get a good sense of what T-Mobile might offer by looking at what its main competitors already bring to the table.

Verizon’s credit card, issued through Synchrony Bank, offers 4% cash back in select categories, which users can apply toward their phone bill. It also includes perks like 0% accessory financing and signup bonuses.

AT&T’s Points Plus Mastercard, backed by Citi, gives monthly bill credits when customers meet certain spending thresholds. It also stands out as one of the only credit cards that still qualifies for AT&T’s autopay discount, after the company pulled that benefit for most other cards.

T-Mobile made a similar move in 2023, when it stopped offering its autopay discount for customers who paid with credit cards. That change caused a fair bit of backlash at the time, and bringing back that benefit feels like the most likely perk the company could offer to push its credit card.

There’s also a chance T-Mobile could tie the card into its popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program. Exclusive perks, early access to giveaways, or even extra rewards for cardholders could help set it apart from the sea of other credit cards out there.

