It's not just you: There's a major outage impacting T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is currently experience a major service interruption.

Users from New York to Canada report not being able to connect to T-Mobile’s cellular network.

Verizon and AT&T appear to be impacted, as well.

If your T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T smartphone finds itself stuck on Wi-Fi this afternoon, take heart in knowing that your cellular struggles are not happening in a vacuum — right now, multiple carriers appear to be in the midst of a rather large service disruption.

Over on Reddit’s T-Mobile sub, users started reporting connection issues about an hour ago. With comments pouring in from subscribers in California, New York, and Georgia, it appears that wide swaths of the US could be impacted.

It hasn’t even been one week since the last big T-Mobile outage we shared with you, making this a particularly frustrating time for the carrier’s users.

Checking out DownDetector, we find similar outage reports spiking for AT&T and Verizon, as well.

For AT&T, we see user reports mentioning an outage in Nevada, but it’s not yet clear just how widespread these incidents are across all three carriers. Based on the nature of the failure, we may be looking at some kind of issue with a backbone provider or interconnect, rather than something specific to one cellular network.

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