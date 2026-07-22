Is T-Mobile down for you? Here's what's going on

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR There are a growing number of reports saying that T-Mobile is down.

Reports appear to span across the country.

If you’re a T-Mobile user, you may have some trouble with your service today. It appears that the network is experiencing some technical difficulties at the moment.

According to Downdetector, T-Mobile users are reporting that the network appears to be down. Looking at the heat map, the reports are coming in from all across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, and more. There are hundreds of reports so far, and it looks like problems began around 10 AM ET.

The good news is that the number of reports appear to be trending downward. So a fix may have been implemented already.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when signs show that the network is back up.

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