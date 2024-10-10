T-Mobile's BOGO offer returns to give you a free line, better late than never

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new BOGO promotion has kicked off. T-Mobile BOGO promotions are special code-based offers that let you add two lines while only paying for one.

The deal is aimed at existing customers as a way to retain loyalty, though just about anyone who joined prior to the announcement of the offer should be eligible.

The BOGO deal even lets you take advantage of line offers for both lines. This means you could get a free line and two free phones if you play your cards right.

T-Mobile BOGO deals are pretty popular and for good reason, they give you a free line! In late September there were rumors that a new BOGO deal might arrive right on the back of the old one, giving people the chance to double dip. This didn’t quite happen as scheduled, but thankfully the BOGO deal is back now.

For those unfamiliar, T-Mobile’s BOGO promotion requires a special code and gives you two lines for the price of one. The Line Discount ID is 240574, while the Promo Code is SP111 / OR21943. This deal is perfect for families or those who want a second line to separate work from home life.

As is usual for these types of deals, you can apply this offer to most standard plans but that doesn’t include older plans like Magenta. Unfortunately, you also won’t qualify if you’re on a special tier like 55+ or First Responder.

If you’re wondering, yes, the BOGO deal still lets you take advantage of new line promotions on both the paid and free lines. In theory, that means you could end up with both two free phones and a free line. Even with the two-year commitment involved in a free phone, that’s a pretty solid deal.

As per usual, this deal is intended for existing customers, though typically that just means anyone who joined before the announcement of the BOGO deal. That means even customers who haven’t been there a full month are usually typically eligible for the promo.

