New T-Mobile BOGO promo means you could get two lines for free, if you act quickly

TL;DR T-Mobile is known for offering BOGO promotions from time to time that include benefits like a free secondary line with the activation of two new lines. Did you know you can technically stack these offers? Typically the opportunity doesn’t come up, but this time is different.

Right now T-Mobile has a BOGO line offer that’s about to expire. For those that take advantage this week, there are reports you’ll have a second opportunity as a new BOGO offer will go into place early next week.

Unless T-Mobile makes some sudden changes to its terms and provisions, those who time it right should be able to take advantage of both deals if they need four new lines.

While T-Mobile may not have as many promotions and freebies as it once did, it arguably remains the best of the big three carriers when it comes to special promotions. Need several new lines? Maybe your kids are old enough to be added to your postpaid plan, or perhaps you want to share an account with friends or family to split the savings. Whatever your reason, if you act fast, you could get two lines for free — though there are a few caveats.

One of the better deals that pops up occasionally is a BOGO (buy-one-get-one) offer where you get one phone line free via bill credits when you sign up for two new lines. Such a deal is currently active but is expected to expire soon. To take advantage of this deal, simply apply the promo code SP097 and promo ID OR21053. Sign up for two lines, and you’ll get one free.

What about the extra free line we mentioned? While the current BOGO offer is about to expire, a new one is on the horizon. According to a Reddit thread (first spotted by Phone Arena), the new offer could be available as early as Monday, September 23rd. If this report is accurate, even if you signed up for a free line this week, you could qualify for the new offer next week as well.

There’s currently nothing in T-Mobile’s terms and conditions preventing users from stacking these two offers but they usually don’t align this conveniently. Of course, this is only beneficial if you need four new lines, which will likely only appeal to a small segment of our readers. Still, it could be a fantastic deal for a large family.

We’ll update this post if and when the new promotion goes live early next week. Remember, if you want to stack both offers, you’ll need to act quickly before the old deal expires. It’s unclear when this might happen, but if the new offer starts on Monday, the old deal will likely be in effect through the weekend at the latest.

