Thinking of adding a new T-Mobile line? You may qualify for an additional free line

TL;DR T-Mobile has a new BOGO offer that gives you a free second line when you add a new line to your account.

The new promo works with select plans, including the Experience More and Beyond plan and a few others.

This is a targeted offer, and you should be contacted by T-Mobile directly if eligible.

While Verizon has recently started offering free lines more often, traditionally, it is T-Mobile that is best known for semi-regularly offering deals on free lines. Back in December, it began offering free lines to select account holders with specific plans. While this deal has since ended, the first BOGO offer of 2026 has now arrived.

While the December deal was for a free line, this particular offer is a BOGO. That means you’ll need to add a new line in order to qualify for a second free line. It also only supports a limited number of plans. So far, the offer is confirmed to be compatible with Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next.

The second free line will be tied to your other new line, so you have to keep both active. You will also likely be responsible for taxes and fees associated with the free line.

Still, if you’re happy with T-Mobile and were considering a new line anyhow? This could be worth checking out. Be aware that the offer is not available in the T-Life app at this time, though most eligible customers should be contacted by email or other similar means directly by T-Mobile. If you are unsure if you qualify, you can always reach out to a T-Mobile rep and ask if you are eligible for offers with the IDS of 260060 and 260164. If your account is eligible, they should be able to help you with getting it all set up.

