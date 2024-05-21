T-Mobile might have big news this week, but should you be worried?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile could make a major announcement tomorrow (May 21).

It sounds like the company could be bracing for a busy week at its stores.

The company hinted at price changes for older plans in a recent earnings call.

It looks like something is afoot at T-Mobile, and it might not necessarily be a good announcement. At least according to chatter online.

Numerous Reddit threads have appeared on the T-Mobile subreddit to discuss a possible announcement or change this week. One apparent employee started a thread to claim that T-Mobile is “approving overtime and extra hours for anyone and everyone” on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. T-Mo Report corroborated claims of increased staffing while asserting that customer support agents have recently been retrained on customer retention. The outlet also reported that store managers or higher-level employees will be required in stores for eight hours each day until Friday.

What could be the big announcement, then? Well, T-Mobile previously noted in a Q1 2024 earnings call that it would institute price changes for older rate plans. Analyst Bryan Kraft also noted in a report (via Investor’s Business Daily) that a price hike could come into effect in June. This suggests that the operator is bracing for price hikes on older plans or forced migration from these plans to more expensive options.

Interestingly, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert recently sold 40,000 shares in the company. This isn’t a surefire sign that bad news is coming, but it’s hard not to look at this turn of events with a cynical eye.

It seems like any changes could be communicated tomorrow (May 21), so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the company this week. But you might want to check out plans from AT&T and Verizon just in case.

