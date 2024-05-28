T-Mobile spends $4.4 billion to acquire most of US Cellular

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile announced it plans to acquire most of US Cellular in a $4.4 billion deal.

The deal includes the regional wireless carrier’s customers, stores, and about 30% of its spectrum assets.

US Cellular customers can choose to stay on their current plan or switch to a T-Mobile plan.

T-Mobile and US Cellular announced on Tuesday that they are entering into an agreement. The deal will result in T-Mobile acquiring most of US Cellular.

In a press release, US Cellular announced that it has entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to sell its wireless operations and select spectrum assets for $4.4 billion. The deal is said to include cash and “up to approximately $2 billion of assumed debt.” Up to $100 million of this cash is contingent on certain financial and operating metrics being met between signing and closing the deal, according to US Cellular.

With this deal, T-Mobile is set to receive the regional wireless carrier’s customers, stores, and approximately 30% of its spectrum assets. In addition, T-Mobile will enter into a licensing agreement that will allow it to lease space on over 2,000 towers.

There were earlier rumors that T-Mobile and Verizon could carve up US Cellular’s business to prevent regulators from blocking the deal. But there’s no word yet from Verizon. US Cellular and T-Mobile expect to close the deal in the middle of 2025.

What does this mean for US Cellular customers? In a separate press release from T-Mobile, the Un-carrier says the deal will help improve coverage in rural areas for its customers. At the same time, US Cellular customers will have access to T-Mobile’s network, improving 5G connectivity for “underserved rural areas.”

CEO of T-Mobile Mike Sievert had this to say about the deal: With this deal T-Mobile can extend the superior Un-carrier value and experiences that we’re famous for to millions of UScellular customers and deliver them lower-priced, value-packed plans and better connectivity on our best-in-class nationwide 5G network. As customers from both companies will get more coverage and more capacity from our combined footprint, our competitors will be forced to keep up – and even more consumers will benefit. If you’re a US Cellular customer, T-Mobile says you’ll be able to stay on your current plan. But these customers will also have the option to switch to “an unlimited T-Mobile plan of their choosing with no switching costs.”

This news arrives only weeks after T-Mobile announced its acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation. That deal brought Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum into the fold.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments