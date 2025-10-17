Switch and save: T-Mobile sweetens the deal on 5G Home Internet and Fiber

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering $20 off per month on its 5G Home Internet service when bundled with a voice line, plus up to $200 back via a virtual prepaid Mastercard.

The Fiber Founders Club deal drops the cost of the Fiber 2 Gig plan to $70/month in select locations, along with a notable 10-year price guarantee.

These limited-time deals are part of T-Mobile’s ongoing holiday promotions and require AutoPay enrollment.

T-Mobile has some great plans for phone users, but the company has more to offer, especially in the home internet space. The carrier recently launched its fiber home internet service with unlimited data, T-Moile Tuesdays, and a five-year price guarantee. If you’ve been eyeing a home internet connection, T-Mobile has some limited-time holiday offers that you can snag to save some cash ahead of the holiday season.

As part of the holiday offers, T-Mobile is allowing customers to save $20 per month on 5G Home Internet when they switch and bundle with a T-Mobile voice line. When you do so, the carrier will also give you up to $200 back via a virtual prepaid Mastercard.

Please note that the voice line will incur an additional cost. T-Mobile’s most affordable Essentials plan costs $60 per month with AutoPay. So don’t forget to account for that in your calculations.

If you’d rather opt for fiber, T-Mobile is continuing with its T-Mobile Fiber Founders Club offer. With this, customers can get the Fiber 2Gig plan for just $70 per month with AutoPay (in select locations), which is $25 off the regular rate.

What makes the Fiber offer even more exciting is that it bumps up the price guarantee from five years to 10 years. It’s a good way to ensure that your home internet prices don’t increase for another decade, and you can always switch to a cheaper plan if they become available (though you may then lose the price guarantee, as the case may be at that time).

