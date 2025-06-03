T-Mobile is launching its fiber home internet service with some great deals for early adopters

Earlier this year, T-Mobile closed on its acquisition of Lumos, a major fiber internet service provider. Now the wireless carrier is ready to put that newly acquired fiber network to use.

Today, T-Mobile announced that it will officially launch its Fiber Home Internet service on June 5. According to T-Mobile, its fiber service will be available to over 500,000 households across the country. Along with this launch, the company is introducing new plans that include unlimited data, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and a five-year price guarantee. The carrier notes that “there are no monthly equipment fees, installation charges, or annual contracts.”

These plans include:

Fiber 500: A reliable option for everyday streamers, remote workers, and smaller households who want just the right amount of speed. Equipment is included; there are no data caps and no annual contracts. Available for $60/month with Autopay and a T-Mobile voice line or $75/month with Autopay.

A reliable option for everyday streamers, remote workers, and smaller households who want just the right amount of speed. Equipment is included; there are no data caps and no annual contracts. Available for $60/month with Autopay and a T-Mobile voice line or $75/month with Autopay. Fiber 1 Gig: Ideal for busy households with multiple people streaming, gaming and using smart devices at the same time. Comes with everything included in Fiber 500, plus Whole Home Wi-Fi with mesh devices to help extend the Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. Available for $75/month with Autopay and a T-Mobile voice line or $90/month with Autopay.

Ideal for busy households with multiple people streaming, gaming and using smart devices at the same time. Comes with everything included in Fiber 500, plus Whole Home Wi-Fi with mesh devices to help extend the Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. Available for $75/month with Autopay and a T-Mobile voice line or $90/month with Autopay. Fiber 2 Gig: Top-tier speed for high-demand users, smart homes, creators, and tech lovers who push their connection to the max. Comes with everything included in Fiber 1 Gig. Available for $90/month with Autopay and a T-Mobile voice line or $105/month with Autopay.

There’s also an additional plan you can hop on called the Fiber Founders Club. Unlike the other offerings, this plan provides a 10-year price guarantee and is only available for a limited time in select locations.

Fiber Founders Club: With T-Mobile’s Fiber Founders Club, customers can future-proof their connectivity with a special offer for the 2 Gig plan at just $70/month with Autopay — no voice line required.

T-Mobile states that it plans for its fiber network “to reach 12 to 15 million households or more by the end of 2030.” To accomplish this, the company says it will continue “tapping into existing local fiber infrastructure.”