T-Mobile is about to eliminate a major vulnerability from its network

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will officially shut down its legacy 2G GSM network on August 3, 2026, marking the end of the 2G era for major US carriers.

The ancient 2G standard lacks modern encryption, leaving legacy devices highly vulnerable to spoofing and call interception via rogue cell towers.

Consumer impact will be minimal, as T-Mobile kept the network alive longer than AT&T and Verizon primarily to give international roamers and legacy IoT devices time to transition.

T-Mobile is getting plenty of heat from customers for force-migrating them off its legacy plans. The carrier is about to upset some more legacy users as it will soon turn off its 2G network, but this is actually a great move in the long run.

A recent addition to T-Mobile’s Network Evolution support page (as spotted by Fierce Network) states that T-Mobile’s 2G GSM network will officially shut down on August 3, 2026.

T-Mobile is the last of the Big Three carriers in the US to pull the plug: AT&T shut down its 2G network back in 2017, and Verizon did so in 2020. While the decision might seem like a long-overdue house cleaning, it marks the absolute end of the old-school GSM era for major US carriers and represents a massive leap forward, even if it leaves a few ancient devices behind.

Why did T-Mobile hold onto 2G for so long? A T-Mobile spokesperson shared the following statement with Fierce Network: T-Mobile retained GSM longer than other carriers to give customers and partners additional time to migrate legacy devices. Other carriers shut down their GSM networks earlier, and T-Mobile helped fill that gap by maintaining support while customers transitioned to newer technologies The report notes that T-Mobile also held onto 2G for international roaming use cases. A certain percentage of customers coming to the United States from other countries did not have VoLTE enabled. They had data enabled for LTE, but they required circuit-switched (CS) for voice calling. T-Mobile worked with other carriers globally to ensure that users won’t meaningfully lose voice or data access with this shutdown. The remaining 2G user base is considered “de minimis” and consists almost entirely of legacy IoT devices, meaning almost no consumers will notice the blackout.

The move away from 2G is essential for the modern mobile landscape. Put simply, 2G is remarkably bad by today’s standards. It is incredibly slow, offering data speeds that top out in the mere kilobits per second — entirely useless for modern apps, web browsing, or media.

More importantly, 2G is notoriously insecure. It lacks the robust security measures found in more modern 4G and 5G networks, making 2G devices highly susceptible to spoofing attacks via rogue cell towers (commonly known as IMSI catchers or “Stingrays“), which can intercept texts and calls. Even Android 17 added the ability for carriers to configure the default state of the “Disable 2G toggle” setting, allowing them to disable 2G on their customers’ phones to protect them, while Android 16’s Advanced Protection Mode also disables 2G connections.

By killing 2G, T-Mobile can also refarm that valuable radio spectrum, repurposing the airwaves to beef up its far more efficient and secure 5G footprint.

Even though the 2G shutdown comes at a delicate time for T-Mobile, it’s about time it happened. If you are still somehow holding onto a functional 2G-only phone, your time has officially run out. It’s time to upgrade to something better.

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