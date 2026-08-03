End of an era: T-Mobile finally closes the door on 2G for good

TL;DR T-Mobile has ended its 2G cellular operations.

The carrier had already warned legacy users well in advance of today’s termination of service.

T-Mobile ended 3G support years ago, but continued 2G for a handful of use cases.

What was your first cell phone? Every generation’s going to have a different answer to that, but for a whole lot of us, it was a 2G phone. Rising to prominence in the 1990s, this was the moment when cell phones evolved from bulky, expensive, analog monstrosities to start offering modern digital convenience. While most of us moved on to 3G, 4G, and now 5G devices, some of that legacy 2G hardware was still hanging on at T-Mobile — but today that era finally ends.

This hasn’t happened out of the blue — T-Mobile warned customers that it’s been planning to shut down 2G operations on August 3. And earlier today, the signal finally went dark.

YouTube channel Mobile Phones & Tech streamed the output from a software-defined radio monitoring the carrier’s 2G signal, and shortly after 9am Eastern today, T-Mobile pulled the plug:

While it’s always a little sad to think about classic phones no longer being able to connect to modern cellular networks, this change has been a long time coming. Other carriers have long since transitioned away from 2G. T-Mobile itself is already making plans to put an end to 4G LTE and reallocate spectrum to maximize 5G coverage.

The only real reason T-Mobile’s 2G support had lasted for as long as it did was to support a handful of edge cases like international roaming customers or very out-of-date IoT devices. Ironically, its 3G support has been out of commission for four years at this point, with 2G remaining as the big legacy holdout — until today.

Over on Reddit, some big cellular nerds like us have been ceremonially pouring one out with some 2G tribute posts, showing off their favorite handsets in the days leading up to today’s service termination.

Do you similarly still carry a torch for a classic 2G phone? Share your love for it with the rest of us down in the comments.

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