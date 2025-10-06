T-Mobile will soon begin phasing out LTE in favor of 5G

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked internal document suggests T-Mobile will re-farm LTE spectrum bands for 5G use in the near future.

LTE service will gradually degrade, with most of it shut down by 2028 and full deactivation expected by 2035.

Starting January 2026, only 5G SA-compatible devices will be allowed for new activations without an exception.

Anyone who has been around the block a few times has likely seen what happens when a carrier rolls out a new wireless technology. At first, it coexists with older standards, but over time, those older standards are gradually shut down as their spectrum is re-farmed to keep the network evolving. We’ve already experienced major transitions with the shutdowns of both 2G and 3G. Things are a little different today, as LTE and 5G are quite distinct in theory but often similar in real-world performance. Still, it appears LTE’s days are numbered, at least for those on the T-Mobile network.

According to The T-Mo Report, a leaked internal document allegedly shows that T-Mobile plans to re-farm its LTE spectrum for 5G use. In short, existing LTE networks will be taken down, and their frequencies will be repurposed for 5G and beyond. This includes LTE bands 2, 4/66, 12, and 71. So what does this mean? In essence, 5G will gradually replace LTE coverage. For most users, this will bring faster speeds and lower latency, though in some areas, 5G can offer weaker signal strength compared to older technologies.

The key takeaway is that the transition will be gradual. While LTE will technically exist until 2035, its performance will decline as spectrum is re-farmed over the next few years. By January 2026, any LTE or 5G NSA activations will require an exception request, and new activations must be 5G SA compatible. After the first two years, only a 5MHz-wide LTE channel will remain, meaning the majority of LTE services will shut down by 2028.

The good news is that the transition will be slow enough that most customers won’t notice major disruptions. Although 5G’s range can be more limited, future improvements should make this less of an issue. For now, the shift feels inevitable — even if many users haven’t noticed huge differences between LTE and 5G yet in many cases.

