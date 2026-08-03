Google Health can now sync to Apple Health

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Version 5.05 of Google Health enables syncing tracked info to Apple Health on iOS.

The update also enables sharing info with medical providers using Smart Health Links on both Android and iOS.

Google Health v5.05 is available on app stores now.

Google Health just got an important update for people deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem. The latest version of the app on iOS adds the ability to sync data from Google Health directly to Apple Health, so now iPhone users can easily monitor their fitness info using a Fitbit tracker (like the new Fitbit Air) without having to interact as much with Google’s software.

As spotted by user posting_purple on Reddit, version 5.05 of the Google Health app for iOS enables syncing a bunch of different metrics from Google Health to Apple Health, including sleep data, steps, and more. One unsupported metric might be a deal-breaker for dedicated fitness buffs, but if you just want to check how many steps your Fitbit logged from inside Apple Health, that’s now possible.

A few commenters on posting_purple’s thread point out that heart rate variability data won’t make its way from Google Health to Apple Health. As helpfully explained in a comment from user MashV, it seems like that’s because Google Health and Apple Health calculate HRV differently.

If you’re really in the weeds about your cardio health, heart rate variability might be a big omission for you. Still, if you want to avoid opening the Google Health app more than you have to, you could track most of your data in Apple Health and periodically pop into Google’s app to check on your HRV.

Google’s release notes for the update also point out that, in the US, version 5.05 supports sharing your tracked health data with your doctor through Smart Health Links on both Android and iOS.

Version 5.05 of Google Health is available now on both the Play Store and the Apple App Store.

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