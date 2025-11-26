Don't miss these incredible outdoor TV deals in the Sylvox Black Friday sale

Sylvox

It might not be the time of year when upgrading to an Outdoor TV is top of your mind, but Black Friday has made it the best time of year for your wallet. Sylvox is one of the few brands building sets specifically for weather, glare, and year-round outdoor use — and several of its models have dropped in price for the holiday season. If you’ve ever thought about turning a patio, deck, or poolside area into a game-day or movie spot, these deals cover a variety of budgets and potential lighting conditions.

Sylvox Pool Pro 2.0 (43-inch) — $1,326 ($372 off)

Sylvox

Even many outdoor TVs struggle in direct sunlight, but the Pool Pro 2.0 is built precisely for that. Its 2,000-nit panel is six to eight times brighter than a normal indoor TV and remains visible even when you’re dealing with midday glare. It includes Google TV, Dolby Atmos, wide viewing angles, and the same IP55 weatherproofing and operating range of -22°F to 122°F featured across the lineup. If you’ve got open-deck seating or a pool area with zero shade, this is the one meant for long-term outdoor exposure.

The 43-inch is down to $1,326 for Black Friday, with the 55-inch and 65-inch models also seeing sizeable drops if you want a larger full-sun screen.

Sylvox Deck Pro 2.0 (65-inch) — $1,899 ($300 off)

Sylvox

The Deck Pro 2.0 sits one tier down in brightness but jumps up in size. Its 1,000-nit panel is aimed at patios or decks that receive some sun but not full exposure. You still get 4K resolution, a 178-degree viewing angle for group viewing, and Dolby Atmos. The all-metal housing and IP55 certification ensure it’s built for rain, humidity, and dust, and its temperature tolerance matches that of higher-end models. This one feels like the default pick for people who want a larger outdoor TV without paying for full-sun brightness.

The 65-inch model falls to $1,899 in the Black Friday sale, and the 75-inch version also received a more modest discount if you need more screen for your patio.

Sylvox Gaming Series (65-inch) — $2,399 ($300 off)

Sylvox

This is the specialty option: a 120Hz, VRR-capable outdoor TV made for sports and console play. While it shares the same 1000-nit brightness as the Deck Pro 2.0, the real difference is motion handling. The 120Hz, low latency, and FreeSync Premium Pro — rare features outdoors — make fast motion look much cleaner than on a standard 60Hz panel. It carries the same weatherproofing fundamentals Sylvox emphasizes across its lineup, including an IP55 metal chassis, waterproof speakers, and components designed for extreme temperatures.

The deal: The 65-inch model drops to $2,399 for the next few days, with similar reductions on the 55-inch and 43-inch versions if you want the 120Hz panel at a lower price.

Sylvox Patio Series (50-inch) — $1,099 ($100 off)

Sylvox

The Patio Series serves as the entry point for many users, featuring a 700-nit high-transmittance LED panel that Sylvox classifies as suitable for shaded or low-glare positions, such as covered patios. It’s still fully outdoor-rated (IP55 set, IP66 remote), uses the same -22°F to 122°F industrial-grade components, and includes waterproof speakers and an anti-scratch exterior. Google TV is also on board here, so this is the all-weather lifestyle model for people who simply want a permanent outdoor screen rather than moving an indoor TV back and forth.

During the main Black Friday period, the 50-inch sits at $1,099, and the 43-inch and 65-inch Patio models also see modest markdowns depending on your space.

