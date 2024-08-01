Do you use smart lights, and if so, which brand?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Smart lights are an essential part of anyone’s smart home ecosystem. They illuminate on demand and fill your abode with ambiance and color. More importantly, they can lean on your existing smart home ecosystem and devices, making them infinitely useful as a part of larger routines.

Perhaps the biggest problem with smart lighting is choosing a brand. There are a dizzying array of options across the segment. While choice is great for a consumer, making the right choice also becomes more important.

That said, if you use smart lights in your home, which brand do you use? We also want to know how you made your decision, so be sure to vote in our poll below and let us know your reasons in the comments.

Which smart lights do you use? 86 votes Eufy 0 % Govee 9 % Ikea 3 % Kasa 12 % LIFX 7 % Lutron 1 % Nanoleaf 1 % Philips Hue 22 % Sengled 3 % Wiz 2 % Wyze 2 % Yeelight 6 % I use another brand (Mention which in comments) 15 % I don't use any smart lights 15 %

Some more common brands include Philips Hue, LIFX, and Nanoleaf, but there are a slew of other options that produce great results. Notably, many brands’ products now support Matter, so if you have a product that includes that particular protocol, be sure to cast your vote in that particular poll, too.

Personally, I have one smart light in my entire apartment, which is used mainly as an accent light, although I really should consider grabbing smart grow lights for my indoor plants. In this case, I wouldn’t need to remember to switch them on.

Of course, remember to mention details relating to your setup in the comments section, too; we’re intrigued by your particular arrangement.

