Make any curtains smart with the SwitchBot Curtain 3 and save $25

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There are smart curtains and blinds out there, but most don’t look great and require more complex installations. The good news is you don’t have to switch your beloved curtains to make them smart. The SwitchBot Curtain 3 is a compact smart home device that automates curtain closing and opening, and it’s currently 25% off. Buy the SwitchBot Curtain 3 for $74.99 ($25 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Just keep in mind, this is the rod model. There’s also an option for U Rail users, but it costs $89.99.

The premise is simple. The SwitchBot Curtain 3 hangs from the rod, positioned between the last two loops in your curtains. Once installed (a simple process), it can open and close your curtains by simply dragging them side to side.

These actions can be controlled using the official app or digital assistants, such as Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, or IFTTT. It also works with Matter, so you can connect it with any Matter hub, too.

It has plenty of other cool features, such as a QuietDrift mode that reduces noise to 25dB. It’s also pretty strong. SwitchBot claims it can push up to 15kg of weight. To give you an idea of how much that is, a regular medium-weight curtain usually weighs around 2-4kg.

Ready to transform and automate your curtains? Catch this deal while you can, as it is the first time we’ve seen it go on sale. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand!

