Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
A surprising number of you are using at least five Samsung gadgets, survey says
3 hours ago
Samsung is huge in the smartphone space, consistently outselling every other Android manufacturer year after year. But the company makes a lot more than phones. To fill pretty much any consumer electronics need, you can get a Samsung product. A recent Android Authority survey reflects that, finding that many of you are doubled, tripled, and quadrupled up on Samsung gadgets.
In a poll included in Zac Kew-Denniss’s write-up of his experience “going all-in” on the Samsung device ecosystem, most respondents — about 79% — use multiple Samsung-made devices. Only about 15 percent reported using a single device.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
A total of 2,390 readers participated in the poll. The most popular number of Samsung gadgets used, with a total of 23.8% of votes cast, was three. That’s easy enough to do in the current landscape: Samsung’s phones, tablets, and smartwatches are all very popular.
The second-highest-polling option was two Samsung devices, with 22.3% of votes. The poll didn’t include any options about which particular devices our readers use, but I’d guess many of those voters are rocking a Samsung phone with a Samsung wearable, like the Galaxy Ring or Galaxy Watch 8.
Third most popular with 16.9% of votes was using five or more Samsung devices — perhaps a phone, tablet, wearable, laptop, and earbuds, mirroring Zac’s all-in approach. Four devices nearly tied 5+, with 16.3% of votes.
The smallest share of votes came from readers who don’t use Samsung products at all, who made up 5.9% of votes cast. I’m in with that group right now, but I’ve used Samsung phones, watches, earbuds, and tablets, all within the past couple of years.
Are you all-in on Samsung? Or do you prefer a more diverse selection of electronics? Tell us all about it in the comments.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.