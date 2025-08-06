Survey reveals what you really think of Pixel 10 with built-in Qi2 magnets

The Pixel 10 series launches later this month, and recent leaks suggest that Google will finally bring Qi2 magnetic wireless charging to these phones via built-in magnets. Google wouldn’t be the first Android OEM to offer this support (hello, HMD), but it’s still a major expansion of the tech.

Colleague Joe Maring says this leak has convinced him to buy a Pixel 10 phone. But what do readers think of this technology on the Pixel 10 series? We asked, and here’s what you told us.

How important to you is Qi2 magnetic charging on the Pixel 10? Almost 1,800 votes were counted in this poll, and a combined 86% of respondents think this feature sounds cool at the very least. Breaking it down, 45% said it’s super important and that they’ve been waiting for an Android phone with Qi2 magnets. Meanwhile, 41% said it sounds cool but wasn’t a must-have feature.

We didn’t really see reader comments supporting this stance. However, these results suggest Google is on the right track by apparently offering this tech. Google’s support for the Qi2 magnetic power profile (MPP) also means iPhone users can more easily switch to Pixel phones as their existing MagSafe accessories should work without requiring a case.

Almost 13% of surveyed readers said they’re not at all interested in this development. In fact, several readers argued that a case with magnets accomplishes the same thing.

User 1997David1979 was one of these readers who didn’t see the point of integrated Qi2 magnets: I don’t understand how that convinces someone when you can just buy a case that adds the same exact functionality. Magnetic cases are a solid idea in theory, as the phone itself could be a little cheaper to produce without the built-in magnets. Then again, this might be a negligible cost for phone makers in the first place. An integrated design also means people can use a wide variety of phone cases without worrying if these accessories support Qi2 magnets. A phone with integrated magnets is also simply more convenient for people who value wireless charging, as they don’t need to buy a separate case if they want to use Qi2 or MagSafe accessories.

I’m also old enough to remember when smartphone makers had cases for wireless charging support. Before you knew it, these charging coils were integrated into the phones. So, it certainly seems like this could be the next step for many premium Android phones.

