Subaru's bringing Android Automotive and a Snapdragon chip to the 2026 Outback

TL;DR Android Automotive is powering next-generation Subaru cars, starting with the 2026 Outback.

The Google operating system adds support for Google Assistant and other services without needing a connected smartphone.

The Android Automotive-based platform retains compatibility with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Many automakers are deciding whether to integrate platforms like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay into their vehicles, or to build their own in-house software. General Motors, for example, is about to ditch Android Auto and CarPlay on its future cars. Then, there’s Tesla, the company that built a custom infotainment system but is now reportedly considering adding CarPlay anyway. Another wrinkle is Android Automotive, the Google operating system that runs on cars independently of a connected smartphone. Subaru confirmed its next-generation infotainment system will use Android Automotive, supporting Android Auto and CarPlay, and it just shared key details and specs.

Subaru’s new infotainment system will feature access to Google services without a connected smartphone, Subaru said in a press release this week (via 9to5Google). The automaker doesn’t mention Android Automotive by name, but it told Cars.com in August that the Google operating system would indeed power the 2026 Outback. Android Automotive will grant 2026 Subaru Outback owners the ability to control media and select apps with their voice using Google Assistant.

The 2026 Outback is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Automotive processor, which works in tandem with Android Automotive to deliver the Google-infused experience. Subaru doubled the amount of memory and storage available to its infotainment system, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The company says map swipes are up to three times faster, audio screen transitions are up to six times faster, and general scrolling is up to twice as fast.

On the hardware side, drivers can view a 12.1-inch display with an Adreno GPU rendering graphics. It supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and surprisingly, a Spectra ISP that shows live camera feeds in HDR with improved low-light performance.

Android Automotive will handle in-car controls for the 2026 Outback, including cabin and seating climate control and drive modes. Users can create personalized profiles to save their preferences and usual locations. Subaru also says the Android Automotive experience allows for automatic updates “that help keep software current.”

Subaru’s 2026 Outback will use Android Automotive for the built-in infotainment system, and it’ll work without a smartphone present for processing. However, the functionality doesn’t come at the expense of versatility. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is still available wirelessly, so drivers can choose the in-car experience they prefer.

Subaru calls this a “next-generation infotainment package,” hinting that Android Automotive will expand to the rest of the automaker’s lineup in the future. As companies like GM and Rivian double-down on locking down their car infotainment systems, Subaru’s adoption of Android Automotive is good news for Android users.

