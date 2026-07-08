Ready to leave Netflix? Here are 6 streaming services you should use instead

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

While Netflix is the top streaming service in the world, for many people, it no longer offers the same experience as in its early days. Price increases, show cancellations, and the password-sharing crackdown have left many disillusioned with the service.

I canceled my Netflix subscription in 2025 after realizing the few shows I watched no longer justified the cost. I had grown tired of cancellations and the influx of reality shows. Thankfully, Netflix is far from the only streaming service out there.

If you’re curious about Netflix alternatives, here are some services worth checking out.

Which Netflix alternative is your favorite? 8 votes Apple TV 38 % Prime Video 38 % Disney Plus 0 % HBO Max 0 % Crunchyroll 0 % Tubi 25 % YouTube Premium 0 % Something else (let us know in the comments) 0 %

1. Apple TV

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

For a long time, I didn’t suggest Apple TV due to its limited catalog and high price. But with price hikes on other services and the addition of some exceptional shows to its own roster, Apple TV has increased its appeal over the years.

The service costs $12.99 per month, making it cheaper than Netflix’s Standard plan ($19.99 per month) but slightly more costly than Netflix’s Standard with Ads ($8.99 per month). However, Apple TV’s sole tier offers 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos, and no ads. You can also share your subscription with up to six people using Family Sharing.

Apple TV also has some exceptional original content and has become home to some of the best sci-fi shows out there. This includes Foundation, Murderbot, Silo, Severance, and Pluribus. While its catalog is a bit more limited than the expansive libraries of some other services, it makes up for this in quality.

2. Prime Video

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a service with a large catalog and other perks, Prime Video is worth a try. It’s not immune to series cancellations (RIP The Wheel of Time), but it has a few benefits over Netflix. Firstly, it’s one of the few services that hasn’t implemented a strict password-sharing crackdown — though technically you’re only supposed to share your account with people in your household.

You can get Prime Video as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, and the service has a pretty expansive library of content.

If you already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you get Prime Video for free with ads. The ad-free option comes as a $4.99 upgrade. But if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can also subscribe to a standalone Prime Video subscription for $8.99 (with ads) or $13.98 without ads.

Prime Video also has its fair share of original content, including Fallout, Invincible, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While my tastes are more on the nerdy side, I would say Prime Video offers some of the best variety in its original content. It regularly introduces action, thriller, and romance movies and shows. It even has a healthy dose of adult-targeted animation.

3. Disney Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Disney Plus is the perfect streaming service not just for families, but also for Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel, and Star Wars fans. Depending on where you live, you may also get additional services’ content bundled in with your Disney Plus subscription.

The standard Disney Plus plan with ads starts at $12.99 per month, while its plan without ads starts at $19.99 per month. This makes it one of the more costly streaming services on this list. However, there’s also plenty of quality content available to watch, especially with so many studios under the Disney umbrella.

While there’s no shortage of children’s cartoons and family content, you’ll also find a wide variety of other content spanning different genres. With a Disney Plus subscription, you also get access to Hulu content.

4. HBO Max

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When I think of high-quality content, HBO usually comes to mind — and you can access it via streaming with HBO Max. It’s home to great content like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Dune: Prophecy, and IT: Welcome to Derry. It also has a number of critically acclaimed classics, such as The Sopranos and The Wire.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in keeping up with DC’s series like Peacemaker and The Penguin, HBO Max is the streaming service to consider. Its output is far less than that of services like Netflix, but it’s once again a case of quality over quantity, with the network associated with prestige TV.

HBO is synonymous with prestige television, and for good reason.

Its ad-supported plan costs $10.99 per month, while the ad-free option costs $18.49 per month. For 4K streaming, you’re looking at $22.99 per month. However, yearly plans and the Disney Plus bundles available to US customers include significant discounts.

I should note that Paramount Skydance is set to acquire HBO Max’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery. According to The Guardian, the company plans to merge HBO Max and Paramount Plus into one service. However, the timeline for this is not clear.

5. Crunchyroll

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Netflix has some pretty great anime, but if you’re a dedicated anime fan, it might just not cut it in terms of the size of its catalog. That’s where Crunchyroll comes in. The service exclusively hosts anime content. The benefit is that not only does it have a wide variety of titles, but it’s also cheaper than most other streaming services.

Crunchyroll plans start at $9.99, but its regional pricing is also very competitive. Its library includes classics like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, as well as more recent series like Solo Leveling and Jujutsu Kaisen.

6. Tubi

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

While all the services I’ve suggested have prices similar to Netflix’s, Tubi stands out as a completely free streaming service. However, the ad-supported platform is only available in specific regions worldwide, including the US, UK, Mexico, and Canada.

The platform also has a variety of content from Disney, CBS, Paramount, Sony, Warner Bros, and more. It also includes several live channels. The service is particularly great for nostalgic TV and movies, as well as children’s cartoons from the 90s and 2000s.

If streaming prices are a major deterrent for you, and you don’t really mind ads, then Tubi might be the alternative you’re looking for. It still includes a number of benefits over traditional cable since it allows you to select what you want to watch and when you want to watch it. If none of these platforms appeal to you, you might be one of the people who benefit from using YouTube Premium as an alternative to Netflix. For many people, it’s their most-used media streaming subscription. The platform isn’t immune to its own price hikes, but you also don’t have to worry about regional licensing, and content is driven by creators, not studios.

Personally, I like to switch between services, subscribing to only one at a time to save money. Right now, I’m streaming shows on Prime Video. But next on my list is Apple TV when the third season of Silo airs.

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