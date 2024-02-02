If you owned a PS4, you might remember it had a web browser app. Although, players so rarely used it that Sony decided not to make a dedicated app for surfing the web on its next-gen console. However, there is a secret workaround as long as you have a Google account, where you can access Youtube.

QUICK ANSWER To browse the web on your PS5, go to System in Settings menu and select Web Browser. After that, turn on Enable JavaScript and Allow Cookies options. Return to Network and select View PlayStation Network Status. Visit Back to playstation.com and scroll down untill you find the Youtube logo. Sign in your Google account to gain access to the Google website.

How to use the PS5 web browser Sony likely didn’t intend for users to search the web on their PS5, as the feature isn’t fully functional. If you want to watch videos or listen to music, it’s best to use the dedicated streaming apps or Spotify. But, the browser is pretty good at reading text, such as news or reviews, on our site.

We don’t know if Sony plans to release a fully fleshed-out web browser in the future, but in the meantime, you can follow these steps to unlock your PS5’s hidden web browser. Here is how you can use a web browser in PS5. Open the Settings menu from the gear icon in the top right corner of the home screen.

menu from the gear icon in the top right corner of the home screen. Select System option from the Settings menu.

In System , scroll down to Web Browser and turn on Enable JavaScript and Allow Cookies options.

, scroll down to and turn on and options. Return to Settings and then select Network and View PlayStation Network Status.

Go to Back to playstation.com in the PSN Service Status website.

in the website. When a new page of Playstation Official Site shows up, scroll down to Follow us on social media and click on the Youtube logo.

Sign in to your existing account with Youtube and Click on Google Account.

and Click on Click on Google Apps near your account profile.

Select Search from the Google App .

from the . Now, you are ready to search all websites through the Google website.

Will PS5 have a web browser? If there is enough consumer demand for a dedicated app, Sony may develop a web browser app for the PS5 in a future update.

Why is there no web browser on PS5? Because players so rarely used the web browser app on previous PlayStation consoles, Sony decided it wasn’t a priority for the PS5, focusing instead on improving other user experience features.

