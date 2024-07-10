Being popular pays off with Strava's new group membership plan

Strava

TL;DR Strava has announced a new group membership option called Family Plan.

The annual subscription gives up to four users full access to Strava’s premium features.

The total cost for a Strava Family Plan is $139.99.

Popular fitness app Strava announced a more cost-effective option for users interested in a Strava premium membership. Priced at $139.99, the new Strava Family Plan allows members in groups of four to share an annual subscription, saving each athlete roughly 50% compared to individual membership fees. This is the cheapest way to access Strava’s premium features for fitness tracking, including segment leaderboards, route building, safety tools, advanced activity analysis, and more.

Despite its name, Strava’s Family Plan does not actually require members to be related. Interested users must simply reside in the same country. If you already have a subscription, you will first need to cancel your current plan, then log into Strava, create a family plan, and share your custom link with up to three others. Notably, these additional users cannot already be subscribers either. Again, athletes can cancel their existing plans or wait for them to expire, then join the group membership.

As of now, Family Plan is only available on Strava.com, not through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It is also only available as an annual subscription rather than a monthly plan.

Family health tracking isn’t a novel idea. In fact, Samsung seems to be headed in this direction as well, with the Samsung Health app showing account sharing that will help parents keep an eye on their kids’ stats. When fitness is so central to a healthy lifestyle, it only makes sense that activity goals and relevant tools be shared between friends and family.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see more platforms jump on this trend. On Strava specifically, sharing data, routes, and records can help motivate athletes, provide insights, and allow users to experience each other’s favorite trails. It also, of course, helps cut down costs.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments