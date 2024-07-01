Galaxy Watches could soon be used for family health tracking (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

TL;DR Samsung is working on family health data sharing on the Samsung Health platform.

With this feature, family members will be able to share their health data with each other for effective monitoring.

Data will be populated through the Galaxy Watch, and we speculate that this could be a timed exclusive feature for the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung has a rich history with its Galaxy Watch lineup of smartwatches, and very few OEMs come close to competing with Samsung when it comes to the overall experience. We’re eagerly awaiting the launch of the next smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7, and there’s a chance that Samsung could give it a key upgrade that makes it a better tracker for your family.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve spotted code within the latest Samsung Health app that indicates that Samsung is working on family health data sharing with Galaxy Watches. We managed to activate some of the UI screens for the feature, so here are a few screenshots:

As you can see, Samsung Health will soon allow you to monitor the data that your child or family member’s Galaxy Watch receives. There is an approval process in place that allows for your (parent) Samsung account to process the health data for your child’s Samsung account. The data is populated through the Galaxy Watch, so it is obvious that your child will need to have their own Galaxy Watch and wear it enough to keep all key stats populated over time.

There are some security and privacy checks built into the family data-sharing feature. All members of the family will be able to stop sharing or change what and how much they share at any time. They will also be able to preview what you want to share in advance. Access to a child’s health info will require guardian consent. Shared data is also automatically deleted, and sharing is rescinded if there is an extended period of inactivity.

There’s nothing here to indicate that the feature will be locked to the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung could bring the feature to its older smartwatches too, but it makes financial sense for the company to keep it exclusive to newer smartwatch models for a limited time initially before opening the feature up to older models.

