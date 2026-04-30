Straight Talk already had mixed customer service, but it may be getting even worse

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR According to several redditors, Walmart is phasing out the use of Straight Talk reps in store.

Going forward that means the best sales and promotions will likely only be found via Straight Talk’s website.

You’ll still be able to activate Straight Talk devices but using third-party partners, which means less support and fewer deals likely.

Straight Talk used to be one of my top prepaid recommendations, but a lot has changed over the last decade, especially since it was acquired by Verizon. While it occasionally has some pretty solid phone promotions and its monthly rates aren’t too bad, the prepaid space has become increasingly crowded by brands like Visible and US Mobile. Straight Talk’s service isn’t necessarily bad, but it’s competitors are simply doing more to stand out in terms of pricing, special features, and marketing.

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The only advantage to Straight Talk is that, up until now, you could get limited sales and customer support in select Walmart locations. The truth is that this benefit has deteriorated significantly over the years, and it seems it’s about to get worse. As first reported by a redditor on the Straight Talk sub-reddit, it seems the retail giant will no longer host Straight Talk reps at any of its stores.

While Walmart mostly contracts with companies like OST and Premium Retail Services for phone activations across many of the brands it offers in store, Straight Talk reps were once a common sight in most major Walmart locations. These days, Straight Talk reps tend to have limited hours and availability in select Walmart stores, and many of Walmarts have started training employees directly on Straight Talk activations.

As Walmart moves away from Straight Talk reps that means many of Straight Talk’s best promotions and offers will be found online. Likewise, you’ll no longer get any form of customer support. While this was already lagging, I do know of older family members who have used Straight Talk reps in the past to help them with minor phone problems at low or no cost. Basically you can expect this to go away completely, at least if the report proves accurate.

Honestly, I used to love Straight Talk and am sad to see the brand has lost momentum and attention. Hopefully these shifts allow Straight Talk to at least cut costs in a way that positively impacts its marketing and services, but only time will tell.

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